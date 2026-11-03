Adriana Cabrera LACC District Candidate 2026 Platform Analysis

LACC District Seat 2 candidate Adriana Cabrera outlines strategies for student housing, basic needs, and economic mobility ahead of the 2026 election.

Adriana Cabrera is a candidate for Los Angeles Community College District Seat 2 in 2026. The Southern California News Group compiled a list of questions to pose to the candidates who wish to represent you. You can find the full questionnaire below. These answers highlight her platform as she prepares for the general election.

Centralized Student Support Models

The two greatest needs in LACCD are student access to basic-needs support and stronger pathways from education to economic mobility. Students cannot focus on higher-level academic skill-building or complete their degrees when they are passing exams on an empty stomach, facing housing insecurity, or forced to drop out due to a lack of childcare. When vulnerable students do look for help, they are routinely bounced from office to office, leading to administrative exhaustion.

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To address this, Adriana Cabrera proposes developing a centralized "No Wrong Door" Student Services model across all nine campuses. This ensures a single-entry point where staff comprehensively handle academic, financial, and basic needs on the spot. This structural change aims to reduce the bureaucratic barriers that currently prevent students from receiving immediate assistance.

The plan also involves implementing and publicizing the district's existing $8.62 million in childcare center funding. Additionally, $11.44 million in CalWORKs allocations will extend childcare center hours into weekends and evenings. These financial commitments are designed to provide critical support for working parents and caregivers enrolled in district programs.

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Economic Mobility and Revenue Generation

LACCD spends billions of taxpayer dollars every year, yet most of that money leaves local neighborhoods instead of supporting small, local, and worker-owned businesses. Highly skilled graduates walk out the door with real talent but hit a systemic wall because the district lacks structured pathways to transition them into employment, local entrepreneurship or government vendor procurement.

Adriana Cabrera recommends establishing a district-wide Strategic Partnerships and Revenue Generation Department. This department would monetize underutilized campus spaces during off-hours. Examples include hosting open-air weekend vendor markets, opening empty computer labs as paid testing centers, and renting out media infrastructure like Content Creator Hubs.

This initiative serves a dual purpose. It generates internal revenue for the district while simultaneously creating economic opportunities for local businesses. By integrating these commercial activities into campus operations, the district can better serve the communities it operates within. This approach transforms underused assets into engines for local economic development.

Redefining the Community College Mission

Adriana Cabrera defines the community college role as creating clear, affordable pathways for students to transfer, earn credentials, enter family-sustaining careers, and build economic mobility. The Board's role is to set policy, steward public resources responsibly, and ensure the institution creates the conditions for faculty and staff to deliver high-quality education.

Trustees should not micromanage curriculum, but we should ask whether programs respond to student needs, workforce changes, transfer goals, and the communities we serve. My approach is also grounded in Community Cultural Wealth. Students arrive with language, family knowledge, resilience, aspirations, and lived experience that colleges should recognize and build upon.

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That means removing institutional barriers, making services easier to navigate, supporting students beyond the classroom, and connecting education to apprenticeships, transfer, emerging industries, entrepreneurship, and good jobs. Community college should do more than help someone complete a class. It should give people the tools, support, and agency to change the trajectory of their lives, families and communities.

Strategic Approaches to Student Housing

In October, Long Beach City College will break ground on a new student housing facility at its Liberal Arts Campus. This project will provide 431 total units to students. This development highlights the growing need for safe and affordable living arrangements for the student population.

Yes. Student housing should be part of LACCD's student-success strategy, and I support the district's new housing initiative with Cal State LA as an important step toward expanding options for students. Housing insecurity can force students to choose between staying enrolled and finding a safe place to live. New construction can help, but it is costly and takes time.

Adriana Cabrera would pursue a regional approach by partnering with the 36 cities and local governing agencies within the District. This collaboration would ensure new affordable-housing projects consider student needs and identify joint-development opportunities near our colleges. Working with local elected officials, housing agencies, and service providers is essential to connect students experiencing homelessness to immediate housing resources.

Prevention matters too. Through a Know Your Rights approach, I would support tenant-rights workshops, eviction-prevention education, and legal-aid partnerships. These measures ensure students at risk of displacement can get help before they lose housing. This comprehensive strategy addresses both immediate shelter needs and long-term stability for students across the district.