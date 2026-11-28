Adrian Paul stars in the cult series Tracker, which ran for one season from 2001. This article explains why the show is superior to the botched Alien Tracker film.

Adrian Paul achieved global fame playing Duncan MacLeod in the cult classic Highlander: The Series, which aired from 1992 to 1998. Following that successful run, he took on a leading role as an extraterrestrial bounty hunter in the sci-fi series Tracker. The show debuted in 2001 and featured Paul as Cole, a character who arrives on Earth to track down 218 escaped alien criminals.

Tracker Series Premise And Cast Details

Adrian Paul brought his signature swashbuckling charisma to the role of Cole in the 2001 sci-fi series Tracker. The premise involved his character hunting down escaped alien criminals after arriving on Earth. Despite the interesting concept, the series was canceled after just one season, leaving the story incomplete. The show consisted of 22 episodes that aired during its single run.

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Comparison To Highlander And Critical Reception

The transition from hunting immortals in Highlander to hunting aliens in Tracker showcased Adrian Paul as an iconic adventurer. His performance helped lift the series to a respectable average score of 6 out of 10 on IMDb. While not an all-time classic like Highlander: The Series, the show remains worth checking out for genre fans. The series holds promise but sadly will never get the second season that many viewers desired.

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Alien Tracker Movie And Rotten Tomatoes Score

Viewers should not confuse the twenty-two episode series with the feature-length movie Alien Tracker. The movie represents a botched attempt at editing series content into a pared-down compilation film. Alien Tracker holds a horrendous rating of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been rightfully panned by critics. The poor reception highlights the difference between the original television format and the compromised theatrical release.

Streaming Availability And Legacy

The Tracker TV series remains accessible on free streaming services for interested audiences. Adrian Paul continues to be recognized for his work in both Highlander and Tracker despite the cancellation. The show deserves credit for its unique premise and Paul's engaging performance as Cole. Fans of science fiction can still enjoy the original episodes without the errors found in the movie version.