Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon has agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, the largest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher. The 27-year-old leaves the San Diego Padres, where he spent his entire career, and joins a Blue Jays bullpen that also includes Louis Varland.

Left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon has agreed to a five-year, $115 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, pending a physical, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal is the largest guarantee ever for a relief pitcher. Morejon, 27, will receive a $15 million signing bonus. The New York Post's Jon Heyman confirmed the agreement on Saturday. The Yankees were among the finalists for Morejon but will now have to pivot.

Also read All Signs Point to Adrian Morejon Leaving Padres as Yankees Go All In on Pursuit

He joins a Blue Jays bullpen that also features Louis Varland, forming a potentially high-end back end. Morejon spent his entire career with the San Diego Padres, who signed him in July 2016 as an international free agent out of Cuba. He was a top-seven prospect in the organization each of the next four years and made his MLB debut in 2019.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Morejon Breakout Seasons With Padres

From 2019 to 2023, he struggled with a 5.28 ERA and 73 strikeouts over 75 innings, but the Padres never gave up on him. Morejon set career highs across the board in 2024, finishing with a 2.83 ERA and 71 strikeouts over 63.2 innings. He was even better in 2025, compiling a 2.08 ERA across 75 appearances and 73.2 innings with 70 strikeouts, earning his first career All-Star nod.

In 2026, he had arguably his best season yet, posting a 2.83 ERA over 76 appearances and 86 innings with an unbelievable 107 strikeouts. Morejon finished in the 99th percentile among MLB pitchers in expected ERA (2.34), chase rate (38.6%) and barrel rate (2.8%). He was in the 98th percentile in average fastball velocity (99.4 mph) and ground ball rate (58%).

He was also above the 90th percentile in opponents' expected batting average (.195), average exit velocity (86.4 mph), whiff rate (34.2%) and strikeout rate (30.4%). Morejon has been especially dominant against lefties, allowing just five home runs to them across his eight-year career. Last season, he held lefties to a .180 average with a .460 OPS. He formed a dominant back end of the Padres bullpen with fellow flame-thrower Mason Miller.

Market Impact After Blue Jays Deal

Despite being a setup man, Morejon was expected to be paid like a closer this offseason due to his sheer dominance. He got that and more, making MLB history. The Padres were interested in retaining Morejon, but it is unclear what they offered. Romero will seemingly take over the Padres' high-leverage innings that require a left-handed pitcher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

San Diego's bullpen also lost Fernando Cruz, who was non-tendered due to a partially torn UCL he is trying to pitch through. For the Yankees, adding Morejon would have elevated their bullpen, but they will now have to find a pivot. They had agreed to a deal with righty Jonathan Loáisiga and accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer, forming a potentially expensive back end.

The top relievers still on the market include former Dodgers lefty Alex Vesia, while the Yankees could also look to bring back Paul Blackburn, who pitched to a 1.54 ERA last season. Morejon turns 28 in February, meaning he may just be entering the prime of his career. He leaves the Padres after eight years in the organization and heads to a division rival of the Yankees, keeping him away from New York.