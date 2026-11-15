Adrian Morejon's Future with Padres Uncertain as Free Agency Approaches

Relief pitcher Adrian Morejon, now a free agent, faces a decision on his $23.1 million qualifying offer from the Padres, who may struggle to match guaranteed money from other teams despite his recent elite performance and loyalty to the franchise.

If the decade-long Adrian Morejón-Padres chapter ends soon, it won’t be a big surprise. The relief star, now a free agent, may command far more guaranteed money elsewhere than the Padres are willing to pay.

The Padres have already made Morejón a one-year qualifying offer for $23.1 million. He has until Tuesday to accept. If he turns it down and signs elsewhere, the Padres would get a compensatory draft pick for Morejón, 27. Even if the Padres’ projected player payroll jumps under new ownership, headed by the “we’re all in” duo of Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano, the clubReplacing Morejón’s rare combination of durability and success would be challenging.

Also read Padres Sign Twins Free Agent Outfielder Coming Off 22-Homer Season

But the Padres have a knack for regenerating relief excellence, often cheaply. This goes back to the 1970s. There would be nostalgia. Morejón said the Padres were the only Major League team eager to sign him out of Cuba in 2016, for about $11 million.

He often lauded teammates, medical staff and others, such as pitching coaches Ruben Niebla and Ben Fritz. They provided invaluable guidance in his comeback from struggles as a starting pitcher and a torn elbow ligament five-plus years ago. Morejón ultimately rewarded the franchise’s long-held belief that patience would pay off. His past three years yielded a 2.58 ERA with an adjusted ERA that was 61% better than the big-league average.

Advertisement

In the same stretch, he cost the team about $7 million, while his production was worth about $50 million, based on Fangraphs’ estimate of what a player would’ve received in free agency. Knowing that free agency loomed, he could have begged off pitching so much. No one would’ve second-guessed him. But Morejón, like Padres starter and fellow Scott Boras client Dylan Cease did late in his San Diego tenure, continued to take the ball deep into a high-workload season.

Because the team needed him. Finishing with 78 outings and 90 2/3 innings pitched this year, including a pair of two-inning appearances in the playoffs, Morejón became the first Padre since closer Heath Bell in 2007 to amass 75-plus outings and 90-plus relief innings and the first lefty to do it since Craig Lefferts in 1986.

“Adrian had an amazing year,” manager Craig Stammen said early this offseason. “Heavy workload. Was able to take the ball whenever we asked him to throughout the season. A big reason we were able to have success in the regular season.

Was able to get us to the postseason and win that first series, and have a chance in the second series. ” Morejón, broad-shouldered and thick through his base, averaged 99.4 mph on his fastball and was still hitting triple digits in October. Stammen was asked if the Padres would lighten Morejón’s workload going into the 2027 season, in effect playing the long game.

“If we were able to retain Adrian, which would be a really big win for the Padres,” he said, “there’s definitely ways to help him handle that workload this next year and take care of him in the best way that we can. ” “But,” he added, “in the end, Adrian has the ability to pitch a lot, pitch frequently and pitch really well while doing that. So that’s a big part of his value in who he is.

If you asked him, ‘Do you want to pitch less? Do you want to pitch more? ,’ he’d probably say more. ” Cease’s free agency went well.

Advertisement

He got a seven-year, $210-million deal from the Toronto Blue Jays. Cease, less apt to tip his pitches this year, had a Cy Young Award runner-up season. Morejón finished the season with a 2.83 ERA over 86 innings and 76 outings, averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings. MLB front offices esteem pitch and batted-ball data; Morejón landed in the 93rd to 99th percentile in several of those underlying statistics.

In the postseason, when the Padres’ starting pitching and offense weren’t particularly good overall, the team probably needed greatness from Morejón and closer Mason Miller similar to what they’d provided over the six months. Ideally, Morejón would’ve dazzled like Lefferts did in 1984. Lefferts, relying on pitches that darted and sank, tossed 10 scoreless innings across six games in the 1984 postseason after his own high-volume season . The Padres won the National League pennant.

The Brewers’ William Contreras hit Morejón’s 99-mph sinker for a tie-breaking homer in Game 1 of the Division Series, and the Brewers went on to win. Morejón didn’t pitch again. Stammen cited shoulder “stickiness,” but said the lefty would’ve been the closer if Game 4 had gone into extra innings.

Reminding us that the baseball gods have their own designs, the Brewers got an all-time great postseason from their own ace lefty reliever who was coming off a high-volume year — Aaron Ashby. Ashby, a nephew of former Padres frontline starter Andy Ashby, said he found a zen-like groove in October. He never left it.

And that factor was as big as any in the Brewers — whose first season came a year after the Padres’ debut in 1969 — collecting their first World Series trophy.