If Hal Steinbrenner is going to spend multi-year big money on a player this offseason, it should be on a reliever — Adrian Morejon.

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon reacts at the end of the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at Petco Park in San Diego.

The Yankees’ greatest need at present is for a bat. Yet, if Hal Steinbrenner is going to spend multi-year big money on a player this offseason, it should be on a reliever — Adrian Morejon. , Morejon is the biggest difference maker — April through October — in this free agent market. And if Steinbrenner really wants to honor a championship-or-bust credo then no available player more impacts the title odds for a team already teeming in starting pitching.

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The sense I get from agents and executives is that the Yankees are contemplating whether to spread the rest of what Steinbrenner has budgeted on, say, another good reliever, a righty-hitting catcher like Carson Kelly and a righty-hitting outfielder like Tyrone Taylor or to use the bulk on Morejon, who almost certainly will need a four-and probably five-year deal.on a deal and Brent Headrick is coming off a breakout season. If Morejon were added, the Yankees would have among the best end-game pen groups too.

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San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner leaves the MLB owner's meeting at MLB offices in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon throws against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Diego, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026.