Adrian Bayford's plans to build a 'special needs school' at his luxury mansion

Adrian Bayford, the Euromillions winner who scooped £148million in 2012, is set to build a special needs school at his £6.5million estate in Cambridgeshire. The plans involve repurposing a redundant farmyard into a vital educational destination that fosters inclusivity and engagement for all learners, including those with special educational needs and disabilities.

Euromillions winner Adrian Bayford is set to build a ' special needs school ' at a luxury country mansion he bought with his £148million jackpot. After scooping the prize back in 2012, Mr Bayford became one of the most famous ever lottery winners, rarely out of the news for his colourful love life after his split from his then-wife Gillian and the four engagements that followed.

But now he has made headlines for his charitable plans to give back to his community by building a special needs education and adventure complex at his £6.5million estate in Cambridgeshire





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Adrian Bayford Euromillions Winner Special Needs School Luxury Mansion Cambridgeshire

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Adrian Bayford Building 'Special Needs School' with Lottery PrizeA renowned Euromillions winner, Adrian Bayford, is planning on giving back to his community by building a 'special needs school' at a luxury country mansion he acquired with his £148million jackpot.

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