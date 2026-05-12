Adrian Bayford Building 'Special Needs School' with Lottery Prize

A renowned Euromillions winner, Adrian Bayford, is planning on giving back to his community by building a 'special needs school' at a luxury country mansion he acquired with his £148million jackpot.

Euromillions winner Adrian Bayford is set to build a 'special needs school' at a luxury country mansion he bought with his £148million jackpot. He has plans to renovate the outbuildings of his Grade II-listed mansion Horseheath Lodge, which he bought for £6.5million, into a special educational and adventure complex.

The application proposed converting and rebuilding existing agricultural buildings for use by the local community, schools, charities, and other associated infrastructure. The council, including ecology, conservation, transport, and environmental health, has given their approval subject to conditions and modifications of the plans. A key condition is obtaining a Natural England European protected species mitigation licence before any work begins due to the presence of nine species of bat in the area.

The multimillionaire aims to create a vital educational destination that fosters inclusivity and engagement for all learners, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), lower socioeconomic backgrounds, vulnerable groups, and home learners. The centre will include studios, a classroom, an event space, and a section for livestock





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