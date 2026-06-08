Adorable California town dubbed ‘Danish capital of America’ plotting against its own cops

Solvang’s contract with the sheriff’s office has more than doubled over the past decade, rising to an estimated $3.4 million for fiscal year 2026–27.

Solvang in Santa Ynez Valley wants to bring in Lompoc cops because the cost of deputies has soared to $3.4 million. The move would see the city cut ties with its own department, which has been in place since the town was incorporated in 1985.

“This is strictly a value-awareness issue,” City Manager Randy Murphy said during council discussions, arguing the city does not believe it is receiving services that justify the growing price tag. The current law enforcement contract now represents Solvang largest discretionary expense. Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin told council members his department could provide a more localized approach. For that cost, city officials said Solvang receives around-the-clock patrol coverage equivalent to a single patrol unit on duty at any given time.

The deal does not include dedicated detectives or community resource officers assigned specifically to the city. Officials have also raised concerns about what they describe as insufficient traffic enforcement, limited assistance during major community events, inconsistent reporting of law enforcement activity and a lack of direct accountability to city leadership.

Lompoc Police Chief Kevin Martin told council members his department could provide a more localized approach, including assigning a lieutenant to work directly withMartin acknowledged that staffing would be the biggest hurdle, requiring the department to hire enough officers to cover Solvang. The city also estimates the transition would carry roughly $500,000 in startup costs for police vehicles, equipment, training and personnel. The sheriff’s office has pushed back against suggestions that a smaller agency could provide equivalent services.

In a statement, the department highlighted its access to specialized investigative units, mental health response teams, forensic services, air support and SWAT capabilities — resources it says smaller municipal departments cannot easily match. Solvang has the option to extend its sheriff’s contract for another year while evaluating alternatives. Solvang’s current contract with the sheriff’s office runs through June 30, 2027. City officials plan to seek a formal proposal from Lompoc before making a final decision.

If an agreement is reached, Lompoc police could take over patrol duties on July 1, 2027. If negotiations fall apart, Solvang has the option to extend its sheriff’s contract for another year while evaluating alternatives. The debate is also drawing attention from nearby communities. Officials in neighboring Buellton are reportedly monitoring the situation as they review their own law enforcement options. California Post News





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News California Government Spending Law Enforcement Police Santa Barbara

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multitude of News: From Ohio Festival Shooting and Belmont Stakes Winner to Danish Mullet ChampionshipsThis news roundup covers a range of topics including a shooting at an Ohio festival, Golden Tempo's victory in the Belmont Stakes, senior British royals attending a wedding, US consumer spending shifts, unusual animal encounters, health advice for night owls, green World Cup stadiums, recess guidance, papal comments on polarization, Notre Dame excavation findings, Trump's pardon, a young tennis champion's struggle, an Argentine viral trend, a dog statue's uncertain future, an African road trip record, concert earplug advice, Hajj photography, and Denmark's Mullet Championships.

Read more »

Danish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapses during Denmark game 5 years after cardiac arrest at EurosDanish soccer star Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s exhibition match against Ukraine on Sunday, five years after he suffered cardiac arrest during the Euros.

Read more »

Danish soccer star suffers medical scare during match years after on-field cardiac arrestDenmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during a friendly match against Ukraine, but the Danish Football Union said he is conscious and feeling well given the circumstances.

Read more »

Newsom's wildfire relief fund diverted $14 million toward managing anti-ICE riotscalifornia's voter rolls are being audited by the Department of Justice and fedeRal authorities are investigating evidence of election fraud in California. Pratt expressed concern about California's vote-counting system, and a proposed bill would require voters to show a photo ID when voting in California.

Read more »