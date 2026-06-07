Adopted Granddaughter of Last Woman Executed in UK Reveals Family's Dark Legacy

Stephanie Howarth, adopted as a child, discovered her biological roots link her to Styllou Christofi, the last woman executed in Britain. The investigation delves into the 1954 murder and its impact across generations.

Stephanie Howarth grew up in the peaceful coastal town of Herne Bay, Kent, cherished by her loving adoptive parents. From an early age, however, she sensed a difference-her olive skin and dark hair were a stark contrast to her parents' fair features.

At eight, they told her she was adopted. While the news did not fracture her secure home life, it ignited a persistent curiosity about her biological origins. For years, she wrestled with feelings of guilt but eventually dedicated herself to tracing her birth family, poring over archives and records across the United Kingdom.

What she uncovered was a shocking ancestral connection to one of Britain's most infamous female criminals: Styllou Christofi, the last woman to be executed in the United Kingdom. Styllou Christofi was hanged at Holloway Prison in December 1954 for the brutal murder of her daughter-in-law, Hella Christofi. The crime, which occurred in July 1954, was particularly gruesome.

After her son Stavros Christofi-Stephanie's biological father-left for work, Christofi struck Hella unconscious with a metal pan in the kitchen of their north London home, then strangled her. She removed Hella's wedding ring, dragged the body to the garden, doused it with paraffin, and set it ablaze. A neighbour witnessed her lighting the fire but mistakenly believed a mannequin was burning and did not intervene. Christofi then ran into the street pretending to raise the alarm.

Evidence, including theVictim's ring found in Christofi's bedroom, sealed her fate. The trial exposed deep familial tensions: Christofi, a Greek-Cypriot immigrant, resented Hella, a German-born model, for raising her grandchildren as English and planning a trip to Germany. Stephanie's research revealed that her birth father, Stavros, had three children with Hella before fathering four more in a second marriage. Stephanie herself was born from an affair between these two relationships in 1956.

Her journey led her to a library in Manchester where she found notes linking her birth mother and, eventually, other relatives. The discovery that her grandmother was a murderer, and that she herself was the product of that violent lineage, was a staggering revelation. Stephanie now openly acknowledges her connection, remarking on the varied reactions she receives-from shock to advice that she keep it quiet. Yet she maintains a clear distinction: 'I'm not her.

' The story illustrates how the shadows of past crimes can stretch into the present, shaping identities in unexpected ways





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