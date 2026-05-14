Adopted baby 'abused and murdered by teacher' had human bite mark on his body, court hears

A teacher accused of sexually abusing and murdering a baby boy he was adopting with his boyfriend told a nurse 'you’ll think we’re abusing him' when she spotted a bruise on his forehead. Preston Davey had been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley with an apparent fever a few weeks before his death. The nurse discussed the bruise with her colleague because the film had made her feel uneasy. Preston Davey died after suffering abuse and was found to have 40 injuries, a jury was told. Dr Alison Armour dismissed Varley’s claims that Preston could have had a seizure and died because he inhaled his own vomit. The expert insisted that none of the bruises and other internal injuries Preston suffered could have been caused accidentally by hospital medics when they tried to save his life.

LISTEN: The Trial -A teacher accused of sexually abusing and murdering a baby boy he was adopting with his boyfriend told a nurse 'you’ll think we’re abusing him' when she spotted a bruise on his forehead, a court heard today.

Preston Davey had been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by Jamie Varley, 37, and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, with an apparent fever a few weeks before his death. Today agency nurse Nikki Wilson told Preston Crown Court that during a conversation with the couple she made a remark about the bruise and one of the men responded: ‘You will think we’re abusing him.

’ The nurse said she couldn’t remember which of the couple made the comment but later agreed she had indicated it was Varley when she was interviewed by police when her recollection was fresher after Preston’s death. Ms Wilson said the couple had showed her a video on a mobile phone of the 12-month-old pulling a toy activity station onto himself to explain away the bruise.

Although she didn’t formally report any concerns, she admitted she discussed it with her colleague because the film had made her feel ‘uneasy. ’ Ms Wilson said: ‘I became uneasy at the video because, for me personally, when you see something tipping over you would automatically go to stop it being tipped over, I didn’t hear any sound when they played it to me, and I would have run to the child to stop him.

’ On the 23-second clip, which was played to the court, Varley could be heard saying, ‘Oopsie…it’s ok,’ after the wooden toy toppled onto Preston’s head. Podcast All episodes Play on Apple Spotify Preston Davey pictured by his adopted father, Jamie Varley, 37, the morning after his first sleep over at his new adopted 'daddies' home.

Varley is accused of sexually abusing and murdering Preston Former secondary school teacher Jamie Varley, 37, denies a total of 25 charges Varley's partner John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, has pleaded not guilty to five charges But, the jury have been told, the bruise couldn’t have been caused by the activity toy because it was actually filmed 18 days earlier, on June 12. Ms Wilson said she remembered the ‘abuse’ comment being made because the men said they had previously been to hospital with Preston.

The jury has been told it was the third time the pair had been to A&E with the infant in just three months. Each time, including when Preston’s left arm was put in a cast for a fractured elbow, the couple explained away the infant’s problems and bruises and no safeguarding issues were raised.

The court heard that the couple passed ‘robust’ vetting procedures before being approved to adopt Preston, who was formally placed in their care, aged nine months, on April 3, 2023. But Peter Wright KC, prosecuting, told the jury that, on the evening of July 27, 2023, McGowan-Fazakerley, a sales rep, came home from work to find Varley, who had taken 12 months off his job teaching textiles at a local academy school to look after the baby, trying to resuscitate Preston and ‘panicking.

’ They drove the infant, who was in cardiac arrest and not breathing, to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but he could not be saved. Forensic pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who carried out a post-mortem, found the tot had suffered 40 internal and external injuries – including severe bruising to the back of his throat – before he died. Today she told the jury, of seven women and five men, that Preston had died of an acute obstruction to his upper airway.

This was caused either by his nose and mouth being covered by a hand or soft object, such as a pillow, and/or because an object had been inserted into his mouth, she added. Preston Davey died after suffering abuse and was found to have 40 injuries, a jury was told Dr Alison Armour dismissed Varley’s claims that Preston could have had a seizure and died because he inhaled his own vomit Read More Adopted baby 'abused and murdered by teacher' had human bite mark on his body, court hears Nick Johnson KC, defending Varley, suggested Preston could have died after inhaling his own vomit after suffering a seizure.

But Dr Armour dismissed this as a possibility. She told the court there needed to be a ‘reason’ for Preston being sick and pointed out that even the pathologist instructed by Varley did not disagree with her and had ‘no issue’ with acute upper airway obstruction as the cause of death The expert also insisted that none of the bruises and other internal injuries Preston suffered could have been caused accidentally by hospital medics when they tried to save his life.

Dr Armour said that, during her examination of Preston’s body, she discovered a ‘most unusual’ and ‘extensive’ bruise to the very back wall of his throat, the like of which she had never seen before in her 39-year caree





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Adopted Baby Abuse Murder Teacher Nurse Video Bruise Hospital Vetting Procedures Veto Vetting Adoption Seizure Vomit Human Bite Mark Cause Of Death Upper Airway Obstruction Pathologist Expert Court Jury Defending Prosecuting Vetting Procedures Veto Vetting Adoption Seizure Vomit Human Bite Mark Cause Of Death Upper Airway Obstruction Pathologist Expert Court Jury Defending Prosecuting

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