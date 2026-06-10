Adoptable Dogs in Arizona Shelters Seek Forever Homes

Discover several adoptable dogs at Arizona shelters, including Jemma, Lou, Farina, Wiz, Matilda, Callie, and Quinten. Each has a unique personality and specific needs, from active companions to gentle, laid-back friends. Learn about their traits, ideal homes, and availability to find your perfect match.

Looking to save a shelter pet's life and welcome a new best friend? Hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs are waiting for a forever home at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue , Arizona Animal Welfare League, and HALO Animal Rescue.

Among them are dogs like Jemma, a 4-year-old, 62-pound female who becomes a sweet, loyal companion once trust is earned. She walks well on a leash, loves leaning into pets, knows basic commands, and is fully potty-trained, thriving in an active household. Lou, a 3-year-old, 63-pound male Dalmatian, is social and people-focused, enjoys back rubs and brushing, and has a sweet, eager-to-please personality. He may be enthusiastic at first, so a patient adopter familiar with the breed is ideal.

Farina, a 6-year-old, 70-pound female husky mix, is gentle and loves being close to people, responding to commands in Spanish. Initially timid, she becomes affectionate and calm, preferring to be the only dog in a home with adults or older children. Wiz, a 3-year-old, 53-pound male, is outgoing and playful, treat-motivated, and knows sit and shake. He enjoys learning tricks but may need guidance around other playful dogs.

Matilda, a 3-year-old, 48-pound female, is timid but warms up to gentle affection and snuggling, needing a peaceful environment. Callie, a 4-year-old, 49-pound female, is high-energy and playful, crate- and doggy-door-trained, and would thrive as the only pet with older children.

Quinten, a young puppy, is energetic, smart, and loves to learn, needing an active home with a yard and older kids; he may also be compatible with a dog sibling after a meet-and-greet and is eligible for a foster-to-adopt program. Each dog is available at specific shelters, and more details can be found at Maricopa.gov/Pets





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