Adoptable Cats and Dogs in Arizona Shelters: Meet Jet, Mateo, Pigeon, and Nanook

These pets are eager to find loving families who can provide them with the care and attention they need. Whether you're looking for a companion or a pet for your family, now is the time to bring someone new into your home.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society , Arizona Small Dog Rescue , Arizona Animal Welfare League , and HALO Animal Rescue shelters are home to hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs looking for their forever homes.

Here are some of the pets gaining attention, such as Jet, a 4-year-old female black cat, and Mateo, a gentle, affectionate, and sweet boy. Pigeon, a playful, toy-crazy Labrador retriever mix, and Nanook, a fun-loving Labradoodle, are also waiting for their next adventures





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Maricopa County Animal Care And Control Arizona Humane Society Arizona Small Dog Rescue Arizona Animal Welfare League HALO Animal Rescue Shelters Adoptable Cats And Dogs Jet The Black Cat Mateo The Sweet Boy Pigeon The Adventurous Dog Nanook The Active Puppy

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