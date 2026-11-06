Adopt an Angel today from The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Salvation Army of North Texas invite you to bring joy to families through the Angel Tree Program. Adopt an Angel today.

Adopt an Angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program now through December 5 at select retail locations and online. The week of Dec. 7 will be busy for deadlines for the Salvation Army Angel Tree, for which NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are media sponsors.

The holiday season has arrived and for many that means gift giving. But for some facing financial hardship, a gift under the tree is not within reach. That’s why NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have partnered with The Salvation Army of North Texas once again to bring joy to families through the Angel Tree Program. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program gives children, seniors, and adults with special needs the gift of happiness through the generosity of supporters like you.

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It ensures that families won’t have to choose between putting food on the table and purchasing a Christmas gift. This alleviates families of the gift giving pressure that the holiday season can bring. With your help, thousands of families can wake up on Christmas morning with a special gift to unwrap when you adopt an Angel. After an Angel is registered, their wish list is catalogued, giving you a list of gift options to choose from.

Gifts range from everyday essentials like hygiene products, clothing items, and other care products to toys, games, or sports equipment. Adopt your Angel online or at select retail stores. You can also adopt a Forgotten Angel, an Angel that was adopted but did not receive their gift. Once you’ve purchased your gifts, you will need to individually pack your gift by Angel with the corresponding Angel Tree tag and drop it off at a Salvation Army location near you.

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You also have the option of dropping off your gift at select retail locations on Friday and Saturday, December 4& 5, during their mall drop-off weekend. Can’t adopt an Angel? You can still help families this Christmas by volunteering or donating. Volunteer to sort gifts and prepare them for distribution.

The Salvation Army will distribute gifts to families across North Texas from December 14-22. Learn more about The Salvation Army of North Texas and how you to make a donation to support the Angel Tree ProgramThe Salvation Army of North Texas provides a range of services to combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness at 21 centers of operation in Dallas and Rockwall, Tarrant and Ellis, and Denton and Collin counties.

Faithful to their mission, The Salvation Army enables God-empowered transformations of individuals and society through food assistance, shelter, rehabilitation, counseling, spiritual support, mentoring and job placement, and more. For more information, visit