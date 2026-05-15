A great horned owl was found stuck in a concrete mixer in southwestern Utah, an investigation revealed a business targeting adopted kids for residential treatment, and electricity bills have risen in West Virginia.

An adolescent owl that was found stuck in a concrete mixer in southwestern Utah is finally on the mend, flying free and maybe a bit wiser from the ordeal.

The great horned owl somehow made his way into the truck-mounted mixer in late October and was discovered by workers pouring concrete at a resort construction site. An Associated Press investigation finds a business known for tough-love boarding schools for rebellious teenagers has set its sights on a different demographic: adopted kids. Adoptees account for an estimated 25-40% of those in residential treatment. President Trump promised to cut electricity bills, but prices have risen instead.

Many in West Virginia now face utility costs surpassing rents and mortgages. And the state’s reliance on coal-fired plants contributes to the problem





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Adolescent Owl Concrete Mixer Tough-Love Boarding School Adopted Kids Investigation Electricity Bills West Virginia

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Owl found stuck in a concrete mixer is on the mend and flying freeAn adolescent owl that was found stuck in a concrete mixer in southwestern Utah is finally on the mend, flying free and maybe a bit wiser from the ordeal.

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Great horned owl recovery and reintegration into wildThis news story describes the rescue of an adolescent great horned owl from Utah, the recovery process, and the release into the wild despite needing further growth of new feathers.

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