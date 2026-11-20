Adolescence breakout Owen Cooper has appeared in a new video for the Beatles song In My Life, newly mixed for a re-release of Rubber Soul

Anthony Boyle on Becoming Sam Bankman-Fried for ‘The Altruists’ and Finding the Grey in History’s Villains: ‘I’ve Played More Real People Than Not’, the young actor who claimed a clean sweep of TV awards following his breakout appearance in Netflix’s smash hit “Adolescence” last year, has landed another role: star of a music video for The Emmy winner has appeared in a new video for “In My Life,” taken from the band’s 1965 record “Rubber Soul” and freshly mixed for a recently-released special edition of the album.

'Percy Jackson' Stars on Learning to Scream and Sob on Set of Season 3: 'I Love Playing the Dark Type of Scenes' Directed by Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu, the video celebrates the Beatles hometown of Liverpool and shows a mop-topped Cooper in a story that jumps between the 1940s, the swinging 60s and the present day and, as per the description, “demonstrates the enduring power of music to connect people. ” Among the various local landmarks that features are Strawberry Field, the Royal Liver Building and Woolton Picture House .

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The new video lands as Apple Corp. — which is behind the new release — gears up for the opening of The Beatles Story, a 100,000 sq. ft experience about the Fab Four in a new Liverpool location four times the size of the current site. Opening in 2028, the new experience is set to capitalise on the noise from Sam Mendes’ upcoming “The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event,” releasing earlier in 2028, and will feature props from the films.

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Cooper, meanwhile, has a number of major projects incoming, including Tom Ford’s long-awaited third feature “Cry to Heaven,” alongside an all-star cast including Adele and Nicholas Hoult, “Severance” director Aoife’s McCardle’s “Foxfinder,” with Tessa Thompson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and as Jim Hawkins in Ridley Scott’s “Treasure Island” adaptation.

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