The film swings between the '60s and the current day, with Cooper's character touring the iconic sights of Liverpool.

Directed by Olivier Award-winning Jessica Swale and Irina Alexiu, the film swings between the ’60s and the current day, with Cooper touring Liverpool — hitting the city’s iconic Royal Liver Building, the Anglican Cathedral, the Royal Albert Dock and Strawberry Field — playing music, and celebrating with family and friends across two different generations.

It coincides with the recently released special edition of"Learn From the Mistakes of Mentors": The Head of Tallinn's Discovery Campus Is All About Bridging Film Education and Industry Apple Corps — guardian of the iconic band’s legacy, intellectual property and creative ventures — have dropped the video shortly after announcing ambitious plans for Liverpool, includingIt will be the first official fan experience to be operated in Liverpool by the company, releasing in time with Sam Mendes’ “four-film cinematic event” starring Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan as, respectively. The movies are currently slated for release in April 2028.

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A number of the new immersive locations will be created using sets and props from Mendes’ biopics.

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“I love Liverpool. It’s part of who I am, it’s part of who The Beatles are,” said Paul McCartney when the news was announced.

“If you’d told us this was going to happen when we were hanging out and getting started, we’d never have believed it. The extraordinary plans the Apple Corps team have shown me for The Beatles Story take me right back to that journey, from Liverpool to the world and back home again. ”Vans Warped Tour Orlando: Bands Support Each Other Over Two Days of Camaraderie and Rock Music After Flights Were Grounded