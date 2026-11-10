Adobe Unleashes Creative Agent AI Across Photoshop and Premiere at MAX Conference

Adobe expands its Creative Agent capabilities at MAX, allowing users to direct complex tasks via text in Photoshop and Premiere. This update aims to streamline repetitive workflows while keeping creators in control of their artistic vision.

Adobe officially expanded its agentic AI capabilities at the Adobe MAX conference held in Miami this year. The company is introducing significant updates to the Adobe Creative Agent, a tool designed to assist users with complex, multi-step tasks across its creative software suite. Users can now direct this agent using text commands within Adobe's Firefly AI platform as well as flagship applications like Photoshop and Premiere. This expansion marks a pivotal moment in Adobe's strategy to integrate more autonomous AI agents into its professional workflow tools.

The Adobe Creative Agent operates alongside the expanded AI Assistants currently in beta across various applications. The primary objective of these tools is to handle repetitive, tedious, or less creative tasks so that users can focus on higher-level artistic decisions. Examples of automated tasks include organizing files, generating masks, and replacing specific colors within an image. Adobe emphasizes that the creative intent, such as understanding why a specific object should be selected or determining local edits, remains the domain of the human creator.

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Since its introduction earlier this year, creators have utilized the agent for diverse tasks ranging from batch retouching portraits to converting product shots into short social media videos. The company maintains that creators remain in the director's chair, guiding the work and making creative decisions as projects evolve. This approach allows Adobe to deliver innovations that expand how creative work happens while keeping the power of these tools accessible to creatives of all experience levels.

Anil Chakravarthy, President and incoming Chief Executive Officer at Adobe, stated that the company is powering a new era of creativity. He emphasized that the goal is to provide tools, models, and agents that help creative professionals bring their biggest ideas to life. Chakravarthy noted that this strategy allows professionals to stand out with work that reflects their unique taste, style, and vision. The company continues to assert that it wants to create AI agent tools to empower users, who can then decide how and when they want to deploy them.

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With demand for content growing across every format and channel, Adobe is delivering new innovations across its product portfolio. The leadership team believes that expanding these tools puts the power of Adobe's suite within reach for even more creatives. The focus remains on staying in control of every outcome while leveraging AI to handle the heavy lifting of tedious tasks. This ensures that the artistic integrity of the final product is maintained by the human operator.

Adobe's new Firefly-powered agents can be set to always on, tasked with performing specific actions as needed. For instance, if a user needs to turn an image into a deliverable across different formats, the Adobe Creative Agent can manage this process. This capability is supported by new Photoshop tools like Generative Recompose. The agent also integrates with other AI-powered features such as Relight and Generative Restyle in Photoshop, as well as Generative Remove (beta) in Premiere.

Not every Adobe user necessarily wants to use Adobe's own agent, as some may already be using third-party tools in other applications. To address this, Adobe previewed local Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration at the conference. This feature will allow creative professionals to direct their preferred third-party agent to make changes inside Photoshop, Premiere, and other Creative Cloud apps. This flexibility ensures that Adobe's ecosystem can integrate with a wider variety of existing workflows.

Adobe's new AI Assistants, powered by the Creative Agent, are now available in beta in its flagship desktop apps. However, availability varies by application. The AI Assistant is available only in Photoshop (beta) for the main Photoshop application. Other Creative Cloud apps are seeing broader beta access for these new agent capabilities. This targeted rollout allows Adobe to gather feedback and refine the technology before a wider public release.

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The local MCP integrations mentioned earlier will be available in private beta early next year. This timeline allows Adobe to test the interoperability with third-party agents in a controlled environment. The gradual rollout strategy ensures that stability and performance are maintained as new features are introduced. Users interested in these advanced automation capabilities should monitor official Adobe channels for specific access dates and updates regarding the beta programs.