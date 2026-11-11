Adobe Gives Sneak Peek at Real-Time Generative AI Video Editing Feature

Adobe is showing off a new AI feature, Project Live Set, that lets creators generate and edit video -- while it's playing.

Adobe Is Adding AI Agent Features Across Its Product Lines, but Execs Emphasize Creators Have Choices for How They Use AIis showing off a new feature that lets creators modify an existing video with AI-generated effects — virtually as it’s playing.

At the Adobe MAX 2026 conference’s Sneaks panel Wednesday, the company will preview Project Live Set, which provides real-time generative-AI features. With the feature, video editors can change a subject, transform an environment, introduce a reference character or redirect the camera as a scene continues, and see the results in real time. It’s designed to be faster than typical generative AI models, which require you to wait while they process new prompts.

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ESPN Taps Marvel's Vision to Boost ElClásico's Debut on ABC According to Adobe, Project Live Set provides more than an immediate feedback loop. By seeing a result and deciding what happens next, the feature can lead to new ideas during the process, giving creators more intuitive ways to direct their work, said Gautham Mysore, senior principal scientist and leader of Adobe’s video and audio research group.

Project Live Set is an early research preview, and Adobe isn’t sharing details about the underlying models at this stage, Mysore said.

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“The work explores bringing video generation and editing into one continuous experience, so creators can see a result, respond to it and shape what happens next,” he said. “Project Live Set will allow creators and filmmakers to generate and edit video at the speed of thought,” said Mysore. “Today, a large part of the video creation process is waiting. This breaks creative flow.

We believe Project Live Set will fix this. ” Film teams Adobe spoke with said they value seeing results during a shoot, while they can still adjust a take. That inspired the team to explore a more immediate way to create and direct video: changing a prompt, swapping an object or outfit, or adjusting the camera while the video is being generated.

“We also see possibilities for interactive worlds and livestreams, where creators or audiences could influence a scene as it unfolds,” Mysore said. Another way to think about Project Live Set is as a “sketching tool for moving images,” he added.

“We’re interested in how filmmakers and other creators would use that live draft, and what they’d want to preserve from it. ” Adobe’s demo of Project Live Set features a video of a black cat being transformed with four different prompts — simultaneously — with the results previewed in the editing window .

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The first prompt says “add a chef’s hat on the cat”; the second take is “swap the cat with a shiba inu dog”; the third is “swap the cat with an alligator wearing a miami shirt”; and No. 4 says “swap the cat with a puppy wearing a tuxedo. ” Sneaks is a fan-favorite at Adobe MAX, bringing the company’s ongoing R&D investment to the stage.

Execs from across Adobe share early innovations spanning video, audio, photography, 3D, imaging and design. Hosted by Terry Crews on Nov. 11 at Adobe MAX, this year’s Sneaks session is previewing 10 innovations, including Project Live Set.

While these are research previews or early explorations of new creative capabilities rather than commitments to future product features, Sneaks has a history of previewing capabilities that eventually reach Adobe products — with Generate Soundscape in Adobe Premiere and Relight in Photoshop two recent examples of features that had their origins as Sneaks previews. Paramount-Warner Bros.

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