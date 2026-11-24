Independent MP Adnan Hussain gives his first House of Commons address on the Finance Bill, more than 870 days after winning Blackburn in a protest victory.

Adnan Hussain, the independent Member of Parliament for Blackburn, delivered his maiden speech in the House of Commons during Monday night's debate on the Finance Bill. This address occurred more than two years after the 37-year-old was elected to represent the Lancashire constituency in the 2024 general election.

A Delayed Entrance to Parliamentary Debates

The Blackburn MP concluded a wait of more than 870 days before taking the floor for the first time, making him the final MP elected in July 2024 to deliver his initial address. While tradition dictates that a maiden speech is the first opportunity for a new representative to speak in Parliament, procedural rules relaxed in 2010 allow MPs to participate in ministerial questions before this formal milestone. Mr Hussain has utilized this allowance, engaging with government ministers regularly since his election while postponing his formal debut.

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He cited the need to thoroughly absorb the local mood and constituent needs as the primary reason for the delay. The independent politician stated he wanted to listen and understand community challenges before deciding on his specific contributions. He also noted that the persistent threat of a snap election provided a timely impetus to finally take the floor, despite official reassurances that no early vote is scheduled.

The Pro-Gaza Protest Vote and Campaign Context

Mr Hussain entered Parliament as the last of the 332 newly elected MPs to speak, a distinction that highlights the unique nature of his campaign. He secured the Blackburn seat from the Labour party by a narrow margin of just 132 votes, a victory he explicitly characterized as a protest vote. Upon his election, he openly stated that he represented the result of public anger regarding the situation in Gaza, describing the outcome as a direct response to what he termed genocide.

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This political stance defined his campaign platform and distinguishes his tenure from traditional party-affiliated representatives. His decision to wait over two years to speak was framed not as a lack of readiness, but as a period of necessary reflection. He emphasized that he allowed himself this time to ensure his first contribution would be respectful and representative of the specific demands of his diverse electorate.

Parliamentary Protocols and Historical Precedents

The tradition of the maiden speech requires that the address be uncontroversial, fairly brief, and include a tribute to the predecessor in the constituency. The custom mandates that the speech be heard without interruption, with subsequent speakers expected to praise the new MP's first contribution. Although Mr Hussain's delay was unusual, it does not stand as the longest in modern history. Jared O'Mara, the former Sheffield Hallam MP, waited more than 13 months to deliver his maiden speech in 2018 after being involved in a significant scandal.

Comparisons also extend to Frank Maguire, the independent MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, who never spoke in the House of Commons. Mr Maguire rarely attended Westminster but participated in crucial votes during his six-and-a-half-year term, including abstaining in person during the 1979 no-confidence vote that ended the Labour government led by James Callaghan. He died while still an MP in 1981, leaving his silence in the chamber as a historical footnote distinct from Mr Hussain's planned eventual appearance.

Obligations and Future Parliamentary Engagement

Despite the length of the delay, Mr Hussain's speech fulfills the core expectations of parliamentary etiquette. By speaking during the Finance Bill debate, he aligned his first address with a significant piece of government legislation, demonstrating his immediate engagement with national economic policy. The event marks a formalization of his role, transitioning him from a newly elected representative who had abstained from debate to an active participant in the Commons discourse.

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As the final elected MP from the 2024 cycle to speak, his address closes a specific chapter in the recent history of the House. His willingness to wait nearly two years underscores the specific political calculus of independent representation, where local sentiment and protest motivations can outweigh immediate parliamentary performance. The speech provides a precedent for how non-party MPs might navigate the balance between constituency service and parliamentary visibility.