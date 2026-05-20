Administration Pushes Ahead with Immigration Enforcement Despite Hurdles

In the face of criticism from Democrats and some Republicans, the current administration has maintained its momentum in immigration enforcement, emphasizing the removal of public safety threats, particularly criminals. Tom Homan has played a crucial role in leading ICE and coordinating efforts with DHS and other federal partners to achieve these goals.

The second term of the current administration has faced significant hurdles in maintaining its immigration enforcement operation, with concerns that the administration is abandoning promised mass deportations.

However, despite some delays, more than 800,000 immigrants have been removed from the United States since the start of this term. The administration's lead immigration enforcement officer, Tom Homan, claims that hundreds of thousands of public safety threats have been removed as a result of mass deportations





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Immigration Enforcement ICE Arrests Public Safety Threats Political Narrative Tom Homan Biden Administration Ongoing Controversy

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