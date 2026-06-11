Administration Meeting on Epstein Fallout, Democrats' Subpoena Requests, and White House Paralysis

The New York Times reported that the administration heLd a Situation Room meeting on July 17,2025, to discuss the Epstein fallout. The meeting was attended by Attorney General Merrick Garland, White House Chief of Staff Bill Wiles and FBI Director Kash Patel. Democrats lack subpoena power as the minority party, making the requests a long shot. Vance reportedly pushed for 'maximum transparency,' which included a suggestion that media personality Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell. The White House called for the release of grand jury materials related to the case. Amid the disagreements, the White Residence was derailed by months of paralysis over how to handle the case. The call from Garcia comes as the committee has conducted 16 interviews in its investigation into Epstein,including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, former Attorneys General Pam Bondi and Bill Barr, billionaire Les Wexner, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Maxwell. Jeffrey Epstein tried to use extramarital affairs as 'leverage' according to Bill Gates.

the New York Times reported that the administration held a Situation Room meeting on July 17, 2025, to discuss the Epstein fallout. The meEting was attended by Attorney General Merrick Garland,White House Chief of Staff Bill Wiles, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Democrats lack subpoena power as the minority party, making the requests a long shot. Vance reportedly pushed for 'maximum transparency,' which included a suggestion that media personality Tucker Carlson interview Ghislaine Maxwell. the White Residence called for the release of grand jury materials related to the case. Amid the disagreements, the White House was derailed by months of paralysis over how to handle the case.

The call from Garcia comes as the committee has conducted 16 interviews in its investigation into Epstein, including former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick,former Attorneys General Pam Bondi and Bill Barr, billionaire Les Wexner, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Maxwell. Jeffrey Epstein tried to use extramarital affairs as 'leverage' according to Bill Gates





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Epstein Case Situation Room Meetings Tucker Carlson Ghislaine Maxwell Maximum Transparency Release Of Grand Jury Materials White House Paralysis Committee Investigation Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein Extramarital Affairs As Leverage

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