Adjoa Andoh Starring In ITV Detective Drama 'Protect And Serve'

'Bridgerton' star Adjoa Andoh is starring in and creating ITV drama 'Protect And Serve' with Helen Black and Big Talk Studios.

Andoh will play the lead, DI Araba Dadzie, a cop, mother and daughter. Araba is in the squeezed middle of her life, juggling profession, elderly parents and children.

She embarks on an investigation into the tragic shooting of a teenage boy, who has been living in a privately owned children’s care home with his brother since his grandfather fell ill.

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It’s a job that costs, a job that we the public need, and in spite of the challenges, it’s a job Araba feels called to, much like a priest or a teacher. ” The series will commence filming early 2027 with further casting news coming closer to production. Big Talk boss Kenton Allen is exec producing alongside Andoh and Black.

Jenny van der Lande, who is soon exiting Big Talk to launch a BBC Sudios-backed label, introduced and developed the drama and executive produces alongside Chris Clough (Karla Souza To Star In ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Texas Spinoff; First Actor Cast In ABC Series