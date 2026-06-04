Adidas Takes Over 35 Nordstrom Stores in Major World Cup Moment

Adidas is bolstering its relationship with Nordstrom with dedicated shops at 35 of the retailer's stores nationwide, including at its NYC flagship.

at The Corner installation at the Nordstrom NYC flagship, a dedicated shop-in-shop at Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, and a curated Adidas presentation across 33 other stores inmatch cities including Los Angeles, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta and Miami, as well as on Nordstrom.com.

Nike Goes Hollywood in World Cup Film Featuring Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Channing Tatum and More Starsthrough an assortment that moves fluidly between the pitch and the street. Fan-ready FIFA-branded jerseys sit alongside soccer-inspired footwear and apparel designed for those who experience the World Cup as much through a style lens as a sporting one. Adidas’ signature footwear leads the offering, reimagined in World Cup colorways alongside a cross-category edit spanning men’s, women’s and kids.

Tacey Powers, executive vice president and general merchandise manager of shoes at Nordstrom, praised Adidas in a statement for its commitment to bringing the best of both worlds to the retailer’s customers.

“Together, we’ve created an experience that blends sports and style with a product offering that is curated, fashion-forward, and uniquely Nordstrom,”. “From our NYC flagship, and our hometown of Seattle, to stores across the country, we’re excited to bring this experience to life for our customers.

” Kicking off with customer activations through opening weekend, the new Adidas at The Corner installation in NYC brings the partnership’s sport-meets-style vision to life through an exclusive edit of the Adidas World Cup assortment, organized by country and styled head to toe through a fashion-forward lens. The installation runs through July 26. , weekly activations will take place every Thursday, featuring gift with purchase offerings, sweet treat giveaways, and sweepstakes.

Every other week, Archive Zone will spotlight an Adidas archive piece connected to that week’s featured country. What’s more, weekend events will be programmed to align with each week’s featured country, bringing customers exciting complimentary gifts and customization with a qualifying purchase of $75.

In Seattle, Nordstrom will support Summer of Sports at Westlake Park – a free, open-to-the-public outdoor viewing destination with a Nordstrom VIP area, marquee matchups and food and drink, including watch parties on each of the tournament’s six Seattle match dates. Nordstrom Downtown Seattle’s dedicated Adidas pop-up will be open through July 20. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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