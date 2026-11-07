adidas and Pokémon Release Gengar x Adistar XLG 2.0 Sneakers for 30th Anniversary

The new Gengar x Adistar XLG 2.0 sneakers launch as part of the Pokémon x adidas 30th Anniversary collection. Prices range from $110 to $180, with Timed Research rewards available through January 15, 2027.

The partnership between Pokémon and adidas has unveiled a new footwear collaboration featuring Gengar, celebrating three decades since the dual-type Ghost and Poison Pokémon debuted in 1996's Pokémon Red and Green. This new collection marks a significant milestone in the ongoing 30th anniversary celebrations for the Nintendo franchise, which have included numerous releases throughout the year, such as the Pokémon Trading Card Game: 30th Celebration pack launched in September.

Gengar x Adistar XLG 2.0 Design Details

The centerpiece of this fashion expansion is the Pokémon x adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 Gengar sneaker, which features a distinct purple color scheme complemented by red accents. According to the official item description, the design channels the ghostly energy of one of the franchise's most iconic characters, with deep purple tones sweeping across the performance-driven silhouette. Character artwork on the tongue brings a mischievous spirit to every stride, while Poké Ball lace dubraes and bespoke overlays mark the union of the two brands.

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The collaboration aims to fuse the eerie aesthetics of Gengar with adidas' technical design heritage, creating what the description calls a wearable piece of gaming history with street-ready swagger. These sneakers are priced between $110 and $180 and are available at major sneaker retailers as well as the Official adidas Pokémon Store. The footwear is part of a broader collection that includes character-themed apparel and shoes dedicated to Pikachu, Charizard, Charmander, Charmeleon, Mewtwo, Rayquaza, and other Ghost-types.

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In-Game Rewards and Timed Research

Beyond physical merchandise, the collaboration offers exclusive benefits for players of Pokémon GO. Players can visit their local adidas store to unlock in-game Timed Research rewards, which include an avatar jacket and cap. This digital incentive is valid until 15 January 2027, providing a tangible link between the physical purchase and the virtual gaming experience.

Community Reaction and Availability

As the most popular pair in the entire collaboration, the Pokémon x adidas Adistar XLG 2.0 Gengar has experienced rapid sell-outs, prompting advice for consumers to act quickly before stock runs out. Community feedback on platforms like r/adidas indicates strong positive reception, with users expressing enthusiasm for the design. One community member noted that they would compliment anyone wearing the shoes, while another shared their success in securing a pair from a UK store before discount restrictions were applied, praising the packaging as the best seen from the brand.