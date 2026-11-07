ADHD Pill Side Effects Triple as Deaths Rise

Official data reveals serious ADHD medication side effects have more than tripled since 2019, with 12 deaths reported. Analysis of MHRA figures highlights risks from methylphenidate and lisdexamfetamine amid rising diagnoses.

New analysis of official regulatory data reveals that reports of serious side effects linked to the four most widely prescribed ADHD drugs in the UK have more than tripled over the last six years. The Medicines and Health care products Regulatory Agency ( MHRA) Yellow Card scheme recorded 366 serious suspected reactions in the previous year, a sharp increase from just 113 reports in 2019.

Surge in Serious Reaction Reports

The dataset compiled from the MHRA scheme highlights a significant escalation in adverse events associated with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatments. Among these serious reports, more than 900 concerns specifically involve children under the age of ten. In total, 44 deaths have been linked to these medications since records began, with approximately half of the fatalities involving teenagers.

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The data underscores the expanding scale of prescription usage across the country. The number of women taking ADHD medication has risen twenty-fold over the past fifteen years, while the rate for men has increased fifteen-fold during the same period. This demographic shift coincides with the official diagnosis of ADHD in 750,000 children and 1.5 million adults in the UK today.

Tragic Case of Jacob Wooderson

Recent legal proceedings have brought individual tragedies into sharp focus, particularly the case of Jacob Wooderson, a 28-year-old City finance worker from London. An inquest concluded that his sudden death in August 2024 was caused by arrhythmic death syndrome, with his ADHD drug Elvanse identified as a contributing factor.

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Jacob Wooderson had been diagnosed by a private psychiatrist six months prior to his collapse. Medical records indicate that his dose of Elvanse had been raised to the maximum strength less than three weeks before he died. Friends reported that he felt the medication made him feel weird and left him exhausted and sleepless.

Sarah Bourke, the coroner for London Inner North, issued a formal warning to the Government during the inquest. She stated that the drug can have fatal cardiac side effects and emphasized that immediate action is required to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Sixfold Rise in Elvanse Warnings

Our investigation into the Yellow Card reports found that adverse reaction reports for Elvanse, also known as lisdexamfetamine, have risen almost sixfold since 2019. This increase outpaces any of the other three drugs analyzed, including methylphenidate, atomoxetine, and guanfacine. Four deaths have been explicitly reported in association with Elvanse during this timeframe.

Professor Joanna Moncrieff, a psychiatrist at University College London, argues that the surge in reported side effects directly reflects the explosion in ADHD diagnoses rather than a failure of the drugs themselves. She notes that as more patients take these medications, the absolute number of serious side effects and deaths will inevitably rise due to the larger population exposed to the drugs.

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Cardiac Risks and Diagnostic Gaps

Psychiatric disorders, encompassing anxiety and depression, were the most common type of reaction recorded, with 3,961 cases documented. These reactions were also linked to the highest number of deaths at 19. While the exact causes of these fatalities remain unclear, Professor Moncrieff suggests suicides may be a potential factor, though the data does not confirm this.

Heart-related issues were also prevalent, with 474 reactions involving the cardiovascular system and two associated deaths. A leading heart charity recently urged the NHS to mandate electrocardiograms for all patients before starting medication to detect hidden heart defects. Current NHS guidance only requires heart rate and blood pressure checks, which may not identify underlying electrical abnormalities.

Expert Warnings on Dosage Escalation

Experts warn that severe side effects often occur when patients request dose increases after failing to experience the desired positive effects. Professor Moncrieff observes that many patients eventually reach the maximum dose, which is when serious health problems frequently emerge.

The MHRA clarifies that a Yellow Card report only indicates a suspected link and does not prove causation. The regulator notes that reporting rates generally rise as patient numbers grow, a trend seen across all medicines and vaccines. Takeda, the manufacturer of Elvanse, was approached for comment regarding these findings.