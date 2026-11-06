Adele Rumored to Release New Album 39 Secretly by End of Year

Sources indicate Adele has completed a new album, potentially titled 39, set for an unannounced drop in November. The project explores her fame and London roots, marking a shift from her previous major rollout strategies.

Adele is preparing to unveil a highly anticipated new musical project before the calendar year concludes. Industry insiders report that the British singer-songwriter has finished recording the record, which is rumored to be titled 39. This upcoming release will delve deeply into her personal experiences with global fame and her deep connections to London.

Sixteen-Time Grammy Winner Finalizes Record

A senior music industry source confirmed to the Daily Mail that the sixteen-time Grammy Award winner has officially completed the new album. She has been working on this project in secret for four years, beginning her creative process in 2022. The source stated directly that the work is done and ready for public consumption.

Also read CMAT and Elton John Release New 'Step Into Christmas' Duet

The plan involves an unannounced overnight release, mirroring the strategy famously employed by Beyonce in 2013. This sudden drop is expected to occur as early as this month, with November identified as the optimal window for music releases in the current market.

Adele previously utilized November for her most successful album launches. She released her third studio album, 25, in November 2015. Five years ago, on November 19, she dropped her fourth album, 30, which became a massive commercial success. This timing aligns with traditional industry peaks for album sales and streaming numbers.

Advertisement

Modern Release Strategy Bypasses Traditional Media

The approach for this upcoming record marks a significant departure from her previous promotional cycles. The release of her last album, 30, involved a full-scale traditional media rollout. That campaign featured covers on both US and UK Vogue magazines and included the distribution of a concert film to promote the material.

For this new project, the Easy On Me singer is adopting a modern approach similar to artists she admires. Reports indicate she will release the entire album without fanfare, following the model set by hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. This method prioritizes the music over the marketing machinery.

The title 39 is believed to reference her age, continuing the numerical theme of her recent discography. The content of the album is said to explore her internal journey with fame and her heritage. This thematic focus adds a layer of personal narrative to the artistic statement.

Touring Plans Remain Uncertain Due to Family Commitments

Adele continues to dislike the experience of touring, a stance that complicates plans for a major concert series. She finds the grueling schedule incompatible with her family commitments to her son, Angelo. Angelo is fourteen years old and currently in school, requiring a stable home environment.

Despite her reservations, there has been activity regarding potential live performances. A hold was placed on several large venues in the UK over the summer. Sources suggest she is weighing the option of performing just a few huge engagements during the summer holidays.

Advertisement

Her recent live performances have been highly lucrative. She headlined a residency in Las Vegas in 2024 and another in Munich, Germany. Both events drew massive crowds and generated significant revenue. These one-off shows allow her to perform without the toll of a continuous world tour.

Recording Partners and Personal Life Developments

Preparation for the album has already been visible to the public eye. Adele was seen recording songs with producer Paul Epworth. These sessions took place at Church Studios in north London. Additionally, rumors of a secret concert at Camden's Roundhouse this autumn did not materialize.

Looking ahead to her acting career, Adele will appear in the Tom Ford film Cry To Heaven early next year. The project is a period drama based on the 1982 novel by Anne Rice, the author of Interview With The Vampire.

Personal rumors continue to circulate regarding her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul. The couple was first linked in 2021 after attending an NBA game together. Adele confirmed their engagement three years later during a concert in Munich. She revealed the news after a fan jokingly proposed, stating she was already getting married.

Recent videos from Rich Paul have fueled marriage speculation. In a clip for Media Haus Co, he referred to Adele as his wife while completing a crossword puzzle. He mentioned on Craig Melvin's Glass Half Full podcast that they met organically through mutual friends. He described their connection as becoming serious after many cordial interactions in shared social circles.