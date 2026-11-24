Slovakian pop star Adela reveals her 'Nicole Kidman' World Tour dates for 2027, kicking off in Prague with stops across Europe, Australia, South America, and the US.

Slovakian pop singer Adela has officially announced her upcoming 'Nicole Kidman' World Tour, which is scheduled to take place throughout 2027. The announcement confirms that the international singer, who recently gained widespread viral attention with her hit single of the same name, will embark on an extensive global journey to support her debut album. The tour is set to begin in January 2027, marking a significant expansion of her international footprint.

Adela Tour Schedule In Prague And Europe

Adela will officially launch the 'Nicole Kidman' World Tour on Jan. 11 at the Forum Karlin venue in Prague, Czech Republic. Following the opening leg, the Slovakian pop star will perform in major European cities including Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, and London in England. The European segment of the tour will also include dates in Paris, Cologne, Brussels, Utrecht, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Berlin, and Warsaw, showcasing her growing popularity across the continent.

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Adela Tour Stops In Australia And South America

After completing the initial European run, Adela will travel to the southern hemisphere starting in January 2027. The Australian leg of the tour will take place in January, with a notable performance scheduled for March 19-21 in Bogotá, Colombia at the Estéreo Picnic festival. The South American portion of the itinerary includes additional stops in Chile and Brazil, allowing fans in these regions to experience her live debut album tracks.

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Adela Coachella Glastonbury And North American Dates

The tour will then jump to North America, with Adela touching down in the U.S. on April 10 for a set at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. Subsequent North American shows are scheduled for Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Toronto in Canada. Following the Americas run, she will return to Europe for performances in Ireland, England at the Glastonbury Festival, Poland, and Slovakia.

Adela Ticket Pre-sale Times And Festival Performances

Ticket pre-sales for the 'Nicole Kidman' World Tour will be released in two distinct waves. The first pre-sale kicks off on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a second pre-sale on the next day at 2 p.m. local time, with fans able to register for early access. In addition to stadium shows, Adela has confirmed appearances at major music festivals including Laneway Festival Melbourne on Feb. 19, Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on June 3-5, and Open'er Festival in Gdynia, Poland on July 2.