Ade Adepitan to Make History as First Wheelchair User on I'm A Celebrity

Paralympian Ade Adepitan becomes the first wheelchair user on I'm A Celebrity, featuring extensive camp adaptations and his determination to complete the Celerity Cyclone.

Ade Adepitan is set to make television history by becoming the first wheelchair user to participate in the 24-year run of the popular reality series I'm A Celebrity. The 53-year-old Paralympian and TV presenter has joined the upcoming cast, marking a significant milestone for representation in unscripted entertainment. Producers at ITV have confirmed that this appearance represents a groundbreaking moment for the franchise, which has previously featured able-bodied celebrities exclusively.

Adepitan believes that the jungle camp has been made more accessible than many urban environments, including his own hometown. He told the Daily Mail that the extensive modifications made by production teams over nine months resulted in a camp that is likely easier to navigate than many houses in London or other major cities. This admission highlights the unusual irony that a remote Australian jungle may now offer superior accessibility compared to established metropolitan infrastructure.

Also read ITV Completes Bespoke Jungle Adaptations as Paralympian Ade Adepitan Enters I'm A Celebrity Camp

Extensive Camp Modifications and Accessibility Upgrades

ITV production teams spent nine months transforming the base camp to ensure it was fully accessible for Adepitan's arrival. The bespoke adaptations included installing designated rest areas, wheelchair bays, and secure holders for crutches. These structural changes were designed to remove physical obstacles that would typically hinder mobility-impaired participants, allowing for smoother movement around the campsite.

Collaboration between Adepitan and the production team began last year, with productive conversations about his potential joining of the 2026 series. In February, Adepitan was flown to Australia to advise producers on how to create a camp that met his specific needs. His on-site input helped shape the final design, ensuring that the environment would support his participation without compromising the show's format.

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Physical Preparation and Personal Motivation

Adepitan is preparing for the physical demands of the jungle by utilizing crutches for most of the terrain, a method he has not used in this capacity since his school days. He noted that he is significantly heavier and older than he was thirty to forty years ago when he last relied on crutches for daily transport between classes. To compensate for the change in his physical condition, he has been undergoing rigorous training with the help of his personal trainer brother.

His preparation is driven by a desire to show his five-year-old son, Bolla, that disabilities do not preclude achieving difficult goals. When his wife, singer Linda, told Bolla that his father was heading into the jungle, the child expressed concern about how his father would manage the Celerity Cyclone challenge. Adepitan stated that he wants his son to see that he can find a way to succeed and stay long enough to complete the iconic obstacle course.

Advocating for Disabled Communities

Before his broadcasting career, Adepitan was a star member of the Team GB wheelchair basketball team, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens. He lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at the age of fifteen months in Lagos, Nigeria. His diverse background includes trekking through rainforests and deserts for the 2005 BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries, as well as working on major sporting events like the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Adepitan views his participation in I'm A Celebrity as his largest platform yet to advocate for people with disabilities. He emphasized that disabled individuals often face a world that is not built for them, requiring them to be on top form simply to navigate daily life. He hopes his presence on the show will demonstrate that so many things are possible, potentially impacting how the public perceives disability in high-pressure environments.

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Impact and Public Reaction

The decision to include a wheelchair user in I'm A Celebrity carries massive potential impact for public awareness. Adepitan admitted that the situation feels surreal, noting that he pinches himself frequently to ensure the opportunity is real. He expressed pride and thankfulness for the chance to show the public someone like him in this kind of situation, aiming to normalize disability representation in mainstream reality television.

As Adepitan prepares to join the cast, the focus remains on his determination to survive the daily challenges and complete specific trials. His journey serves as a testament to resilience, blending athletic history with modern advocacy. The upcoming series promises to be a unique blend of survival entertainment and profound social commentary, driven by one man's quest to make his family proud and break barriers for millions.