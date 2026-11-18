Paralympian Ade Adepitan reveals his childhood polio diagnosis and family sacrifice on I'm A Celeb. Discover the history-making wheelchair user's journey and camp adaptations.

Ade Adepitan shared his deeply personal history of a childhood polio diagnosis with campmate Claire Sweeney during Tuesday night's episode of the ITV reality series. The 53-year-old Paralympian and television presenter made television history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the show, which has now run for 24 years. His appearance marks a significant milestone for inclusivity in unscripted television, bringing a powerful narrative of resilience to a mainstream audience.

Ade Adepitan and the Nigeria UK Move

Adepitan explained that a battle with polio when he was just 15 months old left his left leg paralyzed, rendering him unable to walk without assistance. His parents, both teachers in Lagos, Nigeria, decided to move the family to the United Kingdom when he was three years old because they believed raising two children with disabilities in Nigeria was too difficult. Financial constraints prevented the family from bringing Ade, his parents, and his older sister Omoyile, who has Down Syndrome, to the UK all at once.

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The family faced an impossible choice between Ade and Omoyile due to limited funds. Adepitan told Sweeney that his parents chose to bring him over because the life expectancy for children with polio was perceived as very low at the time. He described feeling a heavy sense of purpose after arriving, knowing that his sister had been left behind and that he was the chosen one who needed to succeed to justify the sacrifice.

Omoyile eventually joined Ade in England ten years later, a reunion he described as highly emotional. Adepitan also revealed a cruel twist of fate regarding his illness, noting that he was only days away from completing his vaccination program for polio. He contracted the disease with a massive fever just before his third scheduled dose, leading to a hospital stay where doctors confirmed the diagnosis.

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Paralympian Achievements and TV Career

Adepitan's journey from a young patient to a celebrated athlete involved significant physical adaptation. He initially used leg braces, known as calipers, and crutches during his school years before receiving his first wheelchair at age 12. This transition did not hinder his athletic ambitions, as he went on to become a wheelchair basketball player for Great Britain, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens.

His career later expanded into broadcasting, where he embraced challenges in extreme environments. In 2005, he trekking through rainforests, deserts, rivers, and mountains in Nicaragua for the BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries. He has since worked on numerous travel and sports programs, including coverage of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics, solidifying his reputation as a resilient and adventurous public figure.

Despite his professional successes, Adepitan remains deeply committed to honoring his parents, who gave up their entire lives in Nigeria for his and his family's future. He stated that he speaks about them with immense pride, acknowledging that their sacrifices were the foundation of his ability to pursue his dreams. This personal history underscores the emotional depth he brings to his public persona and his reality television debut.

Adaptations and Jungle Survival Prep

ITV producers spent nine months making extensive adaptations to the jungle camp to accommodate Adepitan's arrival. The Paralympian noted the irony that the accessibility improvements made for his benefit might make the jungle more accessible than many locations in London or other major global cities. These behind-the-scenes efforts included removing physical obstacles to ensure he could navigate the terrain safely.

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Preparing for the physical demands of the show, Adepitan relied on the help of his personal trainer brother to get his body into the best possible shape. He plans to tackle much of the jungle terrain using crutches, a method he has not used in this context since his school days. He admitted that he was approximately two stone lighter and nearly 40 years younger when he last relied on them for daily mobility.

His personal trainer brother supported his regimen to ensure his body could survive the daily challenges of the jungle. Adepitan emphasized that his physical strength is crucial for enduring the grueling experience, stating that he must optimize his body's condition to cope with the environment. Viewers will witness his first Bushtucker Trial in the upcoming episode, testing the limits of these preparations in real-time.