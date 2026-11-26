Ade Adepitan shares the humorous story of meeting his wife Linda Harrison at the 2010 National Television Awards. Discover how a champagne-fueled mishap led to a lifelong partnership.

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan has shared the unique origin story of his marriage to Scottish singer Linda Harrison. The couple met during the 2010 National Television Awards when Adepitan suffered a tumble down a flight of stairs after consuming champagne at an after-party event.

Adepitan, who is currently appearing on the reality series I'm A Celebrity, discussed the incident with campmate AJ Odudu during a broadcast on Wednesday night. The presenter described the moment as a pivotal turning point in his personal life, leading to a relationship that culminated in marriage at St Paul's Cathedral in 2018.

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Champagne Incident at 2010 National Television Awards

The core details of their meeting occurred at the 2010 National Television Awards in London. Adepitan was attending a post-ceremony gathering where he admitted to being in a difficult mood due to a rejected mortgage application for his first home. He decided to attend the event with the specific intention of getting drunk on champagne.

Instead of using the elevator to reach the after-party floor, Adepitan chose to take the stairs. While descending, he lost his balance and fell to the bottom of the staircase. He noted that the landing was painful, but the incident placed him in a position to observe the surrounding attendees from the floor.

At the bottom of the stairs, Adepitan encountered a group of actors from popular British television soaps including EastEnders and Coronation Street. Amidst this crowd, he noticed Linda Harrison sitting alone at a table. As he approached her while recovering from his fall, she offered him a large, welcoming smile that caught his immediate attention.

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Building a Relationship After the Initial Meeting

Adepitan described Harrison as having a distinctive and lovely aura that set her apart from the other guests. He pushed himself over to her table and initiated a conversation that lasted for some time. He felt an immediate sense that she was a special person worth knowing further.

Following the event, Adepitan utilized Facebook to contact Harrison. They maintained a long-distance correspondence for several months before he felt confident enough to ask her out on a date. This extended period of communication allowed them to build a foundation of trust and understanding prior to meeting in person.

Adepitan reflected on the longevity of their connection, noting that he had waited a long time to find a partner who felt like his forever person. He expressed gratitude for the timing of their relationship, acknowledging that such profound connections do not always appear when expected.

Overcoming Social Challenges and Stereotypes

During the early stages of their dating period, Adepitan faced external prejudices related to his disability. He revealed that some individuals were uncomfortable entering a relationship with someone who uses a wheelchair, assuming that they would require excessive physical assistance or care.

The presenter also described instances where men attempted to flirt with Harrison despite her being clearly accompanied by Adepitan. These interactions highlighted a level of ignorance regarding disability and relationships, with people making assumptions about why a woman would choose to be with someone who has physical challenges.

Despite these societal misconceptions, Harrison remained supportive and committed to the relationship. Adepitan appreciated her ability to see beyond physical limitations, allowing them to form a strong bond that eventually led to their decision to marry.

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Wedding at St Paul's Cathedral in 2018

The couple tied the knot on August 11, 2018, at St Paul's Cathedral in London. The ceremony took place in the quire of the historic cathedral, a venue that required special consideration due to Adepitan's MBE status awarded in 2005 for services to disability sport.

One hundred and seventy friends and family members attended the traditional service, which blended elements reflecting Adepitan's Nigerian heritage and Harrison's Scottish background. The event was described as both ordinary and extraordinary, providing a grand backdrop for their union.

Adepitan later described the wedding day as potentially better than just the best day of his life. He recalled seeing Harrison look beautiful and noted that many of their friends were moved to tears by the atmosphere. The couple identified themselves as dreamers who set high goals for their future together.

Raising Family and Advocating for Disability Rights

Adepitan and Harrison are parents to two children: a son named Bolla, who was five years old in 2024, and a daughter named Zayla, who was twenty-one months old at the same time. The family maintains a relatively private life while Adepitan continues his work in media and sports.

Adepitan contracted polio at the age of fifteen months in Lagos, Nigeria, which resulted in the loss of use of his left leg. He later became a prominent member of the Team GB wheelchair basketball team, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece.

His media career includes presenting travel documentaries such as BBC's Beyond Boundaries and covering major sporting events like the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics. He views his participation in I'm A Celebrity as a significant platform to advocate for individuals with disabilities and to challenge public perceptions.