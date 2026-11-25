Paralympian Ade Adepitan shares the dramatic tale of meeting his wife Linda Harrison at the 2010 National Television Awards after falling down stairs while intoxicated, leading to their 2018 St Paul's Cathedral wedding.

Paralympian and I'm A Celebrity contestant Ade Adepitan has revealed the bizarre circumstances surrounding his meeting with his wife, Linda Harrison, explaining that their relationship began after he fell down a flight of stairs while intoxicated at the 2010 National Television Awards.

The 53-year-old athlete shared the story with his campmates and host AJ Odudu during a Wednesday night episode of the reality show, detailing how his bad mood over a rejected mortgage application led him to drink heavily before the incident.

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Adepitan explained that he decided to get drunk on champagne at the event in preparation for an after-party featuring stars from popular soaps like EastEnders and Coronation Street, opting to take the stairs instead of using the lift.

The ill-advised decision resulted in a painful fall to the bottom of the staircase, where he lay recovering on the floor among party guests while observing a woman sitting alone at a nearby table.

Despite his discomfort, Adepitan noticed Linda Harrison sitting at the table and was struck by her massive smile and a special aura that compelled him to push himself over to her for a conversation.

He described feeling an immediate and strong connection with the Scottish singer, noting that her unique presence was captivating from that very first chaotic encounter at the awards ceremony.

Following the meeting, Adepitan reached out to Linda through Facebook, initiating a months-long online conversation before he felt confident enough to ask her out on a date.

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The couple eventually married at St Paul's Cathedral on August 11, 2018, a venue significant to them because Adepitan earned an MBE in 2005 for services to disability sport, granting him the right to hold the ceremony in the cathedral quire.

Linda, who was 35 years old at the time of the marriage, wore a beautiful traditional outfit during the service, which was attended by 170 friends and family members who witnessed the union.

Adepitan later told Hello! magazine that the day was better than expected, noting that the grand surroundings and the emotional reactions of their guests made the experience overwhelming in the best possible way.

He recalled how his friends were surprised by the scale of the event, but he and Linda viewed themselves as dreamers who set their goals high, a mindset that has helped them navigate life's challenges.

The couple now shares a family that includes a son named Bolla, who is five years old, and a daughter named Zayla, who is 21 months old, as shown in a recent 2024 family photograph.

Adepitan admitted that he had waited a long time to find a forever person, expressing gratitude that he did not always believe he would find someone as compatible as Linda.

Linda's background as a Scottish singer complements Adepitan's Nigerian heritage, creating a blended cultural family dynamic that the couple has described as stable and happy.

Before becoming a television personality and family man, Adepitan achieved significant fame as a member of the Team GB wheelchair basketball team, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece.

He has also worked on various travel and sports documentaries, including Beyond Boundaries and coverage of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics, establishing himself as a prominent figure in sports broadcasting.

Currently, Adepitan utilizes his platform on I'm A Celebrity to advocate for individuals with disabilities, marking a significant shift in his career focus toward raising awareness and inspiring others.

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He views the show as his largest opportunity to continue his journey as a resilient athlete and influential media personality who overcame early physical challenges to achieve global recognition.

Adepitan lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at the age of 15 months in Lagos, Nigeria, a disability that did not prevent him from pursuing an elite athletic career.

His treks through rainforests, deserts, rivers, and mountains in Nicaragua for a 2005 BBC documentary highlighted his determination and physical resilience long before his television fame.

The story of his meeting with Linda has resonated with viewers, serving as a testament to the unpredictable nature of romance and the enduring impact of chance encounters.

Adepitan's candid sharing of this personal history during his time in the jungle underscores his commitment to authenticity and connection with both his fellow contestants and the public.

As he continues to compete on the reality show, the 53-year-old remains a symbol of perseverance, using his platform to challenge perceptions about disability and athletic achievement.

His relationship with Linda stands as a central pillar of his personal life, providing emotional support as he balances his professional advocacy with his reality television commitments.

The couple's journey from a chaotic meeting at an awards show to a thriving family life offers a compelling narrative of love, timing, and resilience that continues to inspire many.

Adepitan's openness about his past struggles and joys allows audiences to connect with him on a deeper level, transcending his identity as merely a former athlete or television personality.

His advocacy work continues to grow alongside his public profile, ensuring that his message of inclusion and determination reaches a wider audience than ever before.

The details of his meeting with Linda add a humanizing layer to his public persona, showing that even those with remarkable achievements experience ordinary moments of chaos and serendipity.