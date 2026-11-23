Ade Adepitan's polio story on I'm A Celebrity highlights warnings that UK polio outbreak risk is the highest in more than a generation as vaccination rates fall.

Ade Adepitan, the TV presenter and Paralympian, is taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! as the show's first wheelchair user. The 53-year-old has already jumped out of a helicopter during the opening episode. Last week, he told viewers in the jungle how polio left him paralysed as a toddler, a revelation that has drawn attention to the disease across the UK.

Adepitan said he was left paralysed despite being just days away from completing the vaccination course that could have protected him. His account came as health experts issued a fresh warning about polio in Britain. Dr Hareen De Silva and Dr Helen Wall, from the Healthy World, Secure Britain campaign group, said his story should act as a wake up call.

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Why Polio Risk in the UK Is Rising

Leading pandemic doctors warned earlier this year that the risk of a major polio outbreak in the UK is now at its highest in more than a generation. They said falling vaccination rates, along with the government's decision to end funding for a global eradication programme, mean outbreaks will increase both in Britain and abroad.

Dr De Silva, a GP who was awarded the British Empire Medal for his work on Covid and the King's Humanitarian Medal for polio vaccinations in Gaza, said his recent work in Gaza showed him first-hand how the disease can come back. He was responding to the first polio case there in 25 years. He described ending funding for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative as shortsighted, especially as traces of the disease have been found re-emerging in UK sewers.

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The polio virus largely affects children and is extremely infectious. It has been detected several times in UK sewers in recent years, including in London in March. Today, the disease remains primarily in just two countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

How Polio Spreads and Attacks the Body

Polio multiplies in the throat and intestines after entering the body, before spreading into the bloodstream and to the nervous system. There, it attacks the cells that send signals between the brain and the muscles. Without these signals, muscles can no longer move, which leads to paralysis, most commonly in the legs.

Most infections cause either no symptoms or a mild illness, with sufferers experiencing fever, headaches, fatigue, vomiting, neck stiffness and muscle pain. However, in around one in 200 cases, polio can cause irreversible paralysis, as soon as a few hours after infection. Among those paralysed, between 5 and 10 per cent die after the virus paralyses the muscles needed for breathing.

Ade Adepitan's Childhood Polio Diagnosis

Adepitan contracted the infection at just 15 months old in Lagos, Nigeria, where he was born, at a time when polio was widespread in Africa. Official estimates put the number of polio cases in Africa at around 168,000 in 1974, roughly when he was infected. At the time, the disease was beginning to be eradicated in the Western world after the vaccine was introduced.

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He had received his first two doses and was a couple of days away from his third when he developed a massive fever. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors told his mother he had polio. Adepitan later told Rotary International that his left leg started to look withered and significantly thinner than his right, a tell tale sign of the disease.

In Adepitan's case, the infection left his left leg permanently paralysed. He has been unable to walk without assistance since. In the years that followed, he relied on calipers and crutches, including after his parents moved with him to London aged three. His parents, both teachers, could not afford to bring his older sister Omoyile, who has Down's syndrome, with them to Britain.

NHS Advice on Polio Vaccination Today

The NHS says the risk of catching polio in the UK is extremely low, but officials advise making sure vaccinations are up to date. The polio vaccine is part of the health service's child vaccination schedule. Children are offered protection from eight weeks old, receiving a total of six doses until they are 14.

The NHS stresses that all six doses are needed to be fully vaccinated against polio. Anyone unsure whether they or their child is up to date is advised to contact their GP surgery. Those who are not up to date are told to book an appointment with their GP surgery to get vaccinated free on the NHS.