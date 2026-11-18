Paralympian Ade Adepitan shares his childhood polio diagnosis and the heartbreaking choice his parents made in Nigeria, marking his historic participation in I'm A Celebrity.

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan made history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the twenty-four-year run of the ITV series, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! During the second episode, which aired on Tuesday night, the fifty-three-year-old star opened up to campmate Claire Sweeney about his early life, revealing the profound personal sacrifices his family endured to ensure his survival and future.

Childhood Polio Diagnosis and Medical Crisis

Ade Adepitan explained to Claire Sweeney that his journey began with a battle against polio when he was only fifteen months old. The illness resulted in paralysis in his left leg, a condition that has meant he has been unable to walk without assistance for the majority of his life. He disclosed to the show that he was merely days away from completing his vaccination programme when the tragedy struck. Ade described how he had received two doses of the vaccine but fell ill with a massive fever just before his third dose was due. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed he had contracted polio. He reflected on how his life could have been entirely different had that final vaccination occurred on schedule, but acknowledged that such events are beyond human control.

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Impossible Family Choice Between Siblings

The physical toll of the disease influenced a critical decision when Ade was three years old. His parents, both teachers residing in Lagos, Nigeria, decided to relocate the family to the United Kingdom to seek better care and opportunities. However, financial constraints meant they could not afford to bring all their children abroad. Ade revealed the heart-wrenching reality that his parents had to choose between him and his older sister, Omoyile, who has Down Syndrome. He explained that the family selected him because the life expectancy for children with polio was statistically very low at that time. Ade admitted that he understood from a young age that he was the chosen one, a realization that drove him to feel he needed to succeed magnificently to honor the sister he left behind.

Reunion and Early Adaptations to Disability

After a decade of separation, Ade's sister Omoyile eventually arrived in England, a moment he described as deeply emotional. His own physical rehabilitation involved significant adjustments over the years. In his school years, he initially relied on leg braces, known as calipers, and crutches for mobility. The necessity for a wheelchair arose when he received his first one at the age of twelve. These early challenges laid the groundwork for his resilience, which he later channeled into competitive sports and demanding television productions. He has since become a prominent figure in British media, hosting travel documentaries and covering major sporting events, including the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

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Historic Camp Accessibility and Physical Preparation

As the first disabled contestant in the show's history, Ade noted the extensive preparations made by ITV producers. He stated that producers spent nine months modifying the jungle camp to ensure accessibility, creating an environment that he jokingly remarked might be more navigable than many buildings in London. Ahead of the competition, Ade engaged in rigorous physical training with his personal trainer brother to prepare his body for the grueling challenges. He revealed that he intends to navigate the terrain using crutches, a method he has not utilized in such a capacity since his school days. Ade acknowledged the difference in his physical condition, noting he is now thirty or nearly forty years younger and approximately two stone heavier than he was in his youth, but emphasized that his body is his strength and he must keep it in peak shape to survive the daily trials.

Personal Life and Future Camp Challenges

Beyond his public career, Ade Adepitan is a father to a five-year-old son named Bolla and a nineteen-month-old daughter named Zayla, whom he shares with his wife, singer Linda Harrison. He expressed deep pride in honoring his parents, who gave up their entire lives and careers in Nigeria for their children. Viewers will see Ade Adepitan face his first Bushtucker Trial in the episode airing on Wednesday night, continuing his historic run on the popular reality series.