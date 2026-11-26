Paralympian Ade Adepitan and singer Ella Exxe discuss their new accessible housing platform and the unique story of how they met at the National Television Awards.

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan has publicly praised his wife Ella Exxe following the launch of their new business venture, The Access Home. The 52-year-old star shared details about his 36-year-old wife, born Linda Harrison, during an interview with AJ Odudu. She has been a consistent source of support for Adepitan on social media throughout his recent television appearances.

The Launch Of Access Home Initiative

The couple has officially launched The Access Home, a digital service designed to assist individuals in finding accessible housing. This initiative stems directly from the personal struggles Adepitan and Harrison faced when searching for a wheelchair-accessible family property. After years of unsuccessful hunting, the pair decided to construct their own home rather than continue the search. They are now leveraging this experience to build a website that helps others while educating estate agents and homeowners on making properties stylish and functional for all generations.

Also read Ade Adepitan Reveals How Champagne-Fuelled NTA Stair Fall Led to Marriage With Linda Harrison

How The Couple Met At The NTAs

Adepitan revealed the humorous circumstances of his first meeting with Harrison at the National Television Awards in 2010. He explained that he was in a difficult mood because he had just been rejected for a mortgage on his first house. Determined to drown his sorrows, he attended the event afterparty where he consumed significant amounts of champagne. Instead of using the lift, he attempted to take the stairs to reach another part of the venue but fell down the steps, landing at the bottom in pain.

While he was seated at the base of the stairs, surrounded by television personalities from soaps like EastEnders and Coronation Street, he noticed Harrison sitting alone. He recalled that she offered him a massive, warm smile which immediately captured his attention. He described her aura as special and lovely, prompting him to push himself over to speak with her. That initial conversation led to months of messaging on Facebook before he finally asked her on a date.

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Challenges In Dating With A Disability

The presenter also opened up about the broader social challenges he and Harrison have navigated. He noted that not everyone is comfortable dating someone with a disability, often due to misconceptions about independence. Adepitan shared that he has witnessed strangers making ignorant assumptions or attempting to flirt with Harrison even when she is clearly in a relationship with him. He emphasized that these interactions highlight a lack of understanding regarding his couple dynamic and his ability to maintain a healthy, normal relationship.

During his time in the jungle for I'm A Celebrity, Harrison showed her support by ordering custom T-shirts featuring Adepitan's face with the text Our Winner. The couple, who share a son named Bolla who is five years old and a daughter named Zayla who is 21 months old, continue to balance their family life with their professional commitments. Harrison remains on hiatus from her electro-pop music career to focus entirely on the success of the new Access Home platform.

Their Marriage And Musical Background

Adepitan earned an MBE in 2005 for his services to disability sport, which granted him the unique privilege of marrying in the quire of St Paul's Cathedral. He and Harrison tied the knot there on August 11, 2018. Harrison is an Edinburgh-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter known for her Dirty Pop genre. She released her debut album Love Fuelled Hate in 2016 and won Best Female Solo Act at the inaugural Unsigned Music Awards that same year. Her social media presence includes 4.8k followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares updates about her husband and family life.