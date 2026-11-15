Ade Adepitan Makes I'm A Celebrity History as First Wheelchair User

Paralympian Ade Adepitan becomes the first wheelchair user on I'm A Celebrity. Producers spent nine months adapting the Australian jungle camp for full accessibility before his historic debut.

Paralympian and television presenter Ade Adepitan is set to make television history as the first wheelchair user to participate in the popular reality series I'm A Celebrity. The historic inclusion marks a significant milestone for the show's 24-year broadcast history, which has featured celebrities navigating the Australian jungle since its inception. Adepitan, 53, will be joined by a specially adapted camp environment designed specifically to accommodate his mobility needs while maintaining the show's challenging format.

Jungle Accessibility surpasses London Standards

Ade Adepitan has stated that the jungle camp has become more accessible than many locations in London following extensive modifications by producers. He noted that the changes implemented over nine months have created an environment that is potentially easier to navigate than many urban residences. The broadcaster shared that the specific access improvements in the jungle could surpass the accessibility found in many homes he has inhabited in major cities. This unique adjustment allows participants to move through the camp with greater ease than is typically available in public infrastructure. The irony of this development highlights the disparity between temporary reality show sets and permanent urban housing. Adepitan emphasized that the modifications were not just cosmetic but functional, addressing real-world barriers faced by disabled individuals.

Also read ITV Completes Bespoke Jungle Adaptations as Paralympian Ade Adepitan Enters I'm A Celebrity Camp

Celebrity Cyclone Ambitions Drive Preparation

The 53-year-old athlete is preparing to tackle the iconic Celebrity Cyclone challenge, a decision driven by a desire to inspire his five-year-old son, Bolla. His motivation intensified after his wife, singer Linda Adepitan, expressed concern about how he would manage the specific obstacle course. Ade recalled that his son asked how his father would complete the challenge, prompting a determination to prove that physical limitations do not preclude achievement. He plans to use crutches for much of the terrain, a method he has not utilized since his school days. Adepitan noted that he was significantly lighter and nearly 40 years younger when he last relied on crutches for daily mobility. To prepare for the physical demands, he has been working with his personal trainer brother to optimize his physical conditioning. He stated that his body must be in the best possible shape to survive the daily rigors of the jungle environment. His athletic background includes winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens after losing the use of his left leg to polio at 15 months.

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Nine-Month Production Adaptations and Logistics

ITV producers dedicated nine months to transforming the camp to ensure it was fully accessible for Adepitan's participation. The production team installed bespoke adaptations including designated rest areas, wheelchair bays, and specialized crutch holders throughout the camp. These logistical changes required extensive planning to integrate seamlessly with the existing jungle infrastructure. Adepitan traveled to Australia with producers in February to advise on the specific requirements for his needs. He noted that the process of becoming the first person to join the show in a wheelchair was surreal and overwhelming. The production team worked to ensure that the physical modifications did not compromise the safety or integrity of the show's challenges. These adaptations represent a significant shift in how reality television productions handle accessibility for disabled participants.

Advocacy for Disability Rights and Representation

Ade Adepitan views his participation in I'm A Celebrity as the largest platform he has had to advocate for people with disabilities. He highlighted the daily obstacles faced by disabled individuals, noting that the world is often not built to accommodate their needs. Adepitan explained that disabled people must constantly be on top form to navigate environments that are not designed for them. His participation aims to demonstrate that many things are possible despite physical challenges. He wants his son and the wider public to see that he will find a way to complete challenges and stay in the jungle long enough to achieve his goals. This representation marks a significant step forward for inclusion in mainstream entertainment. The broadcast will likely impact public perception of disability and accessibility in competitive environments.