Paralympian Ade Adepitan becomes the first wheelchair user on I'm a Celebrity, overcoming water trials and sharing his poignant journey from Nigeria to the Australian jungle.

Ade Adepitan has officially entered the Australian jungle as the first wheelchair user in the history of the popular reality competition series. The Paralympian and television presenter began his journey on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone for the long-running ITV program. This entry represents a major shift in accessibility for the show, which has previously operated with traditional physical demands for all contestants.

Historic Entry and Jungle Adaptations

Adepitan revealed that the production team dedicated nine months to modifying the jungle camp to accommodate his specific needs. He stated that these extensive changes have potentially made the camp more accessible than many public spaces in London or other major global cities. This logistical feat allowed him to compete on equal footing with other celebrities who arrived in the wilderness earlier.

Also read Ade Adepitan Reveals Emotional Polio Story and Sister Sacrifice on I'm A Celebrity

Water Trials and Puzzle Challenges

On the third day of the broadcast, Adepitan faced a particularly daunting task known as a Bushtucker Trial. He was required to enter a large tank filled with water, eels, and baby crocodiles to retrieve puzzle pieces. Holding onto a ladder for support with his head above water, he dove repeatedly to locate the necessary items to win stars for his camp.

He partnered with fellow contestant Leomie Anderson for a trial called the Caves of Catastrophe. Anderson crawled through a tunnel infested with spiders to describe the puzzle pieces Adepitan needed to find. The pair struggled with the challenge, initially retrieving a piece featuring a bird, but host Ant McPartlin informed them it was the wrong type, leaving them confused about the next steps.

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Personal History and Family Sacrifices

In a candid discussion with presenter Claire Sweeney, Adepitan opened up about his medical history and family background. He explained that a battle with polio at fifteen months old left his left leg paralyzed, requiring him to use assistance to walk. His parents, both teachers in Lagos, Nigeria, moved the family to the United Kingdom when he was three years old to seek better care.

The move involved significant personal sacrifice, as his family could not afford to bring his older sister Omoyile, who has Down Syndrome, at that time. Adepitan noted that they chose to bring him because the life expectancy for children with polio was extremely low at the time. He carried the weight of knowing he was the chosen one, aiming to succeed in honor of his sister who remained behind until reunifying with the family ten years later.

From Paralympics to Television Career

Adepitan's journey to the jungle was paved with athletic achievement and media success. Initially using leg braces and crutches, he began using a wheelchair at age twelve. He went on to represent Great Britain in wheelchair basketball, winning a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens. His career expanded to include travel documentaries and coverage of major sporting events like the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics.

He is a father to a five-year-old son named Bolla and a 19-month-old daughter named Zayla, who he shares with his wife, singer Linda Harrison. His participation in this season of I'm a Celebrity highlights his enduring resilience and his commitment to challenging physical limitations while entertaining audiences worldwide.