Ade Adepitan Joins I'm A Celebrity 2026 as First Wheelchair User

ITV producers spent nine months adapting the camp for Paralympian Ade Adepitan, who joins Wayne Rooney and others as the first wheelchair user in the show's 24-year history.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly arrived at the set of I'm A Celebrity for the 2026 series to preview the upcoming season launch on Monday. Ant McPartlin was spotted vaping frequently after his helicopter arrival, while Declan Donnelly chuckled with excitement as the new celebrity lineup landed. Producers confirmed that Paralympian and TV presenter Ade Adepitan will make history by becoming the first wheelchair user to participate in the show during its 24-year existence.

Camp Accessibility Adaptations

ITV production teams dedicated nine months to transforming the campsite to ensure it is fully accessible for Ade Adepitan. The crew installed rest areas, designated wheelchair bays, and custom crutch holders throughout the jungle environment. They also conducted extensive trial runs with Ade Adepitan, who is 53 years old, to identify specific mobility needs and implement bespoke adaptations.

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Ade Adepitan will arrive in the jungle on Monday alongside fellow contestants including Wayne Rooney, Joanna Page, and Ricky Wilson. To support his mobility, three wheelchairs and three sets of crutches will be available across the campsite. Additional equipment includes a trial wheelchair and an electric model for navigating difficult terrain such as beaches.

Trial Modifications and Challenges

The production team has modified the upcoming trials to allow Ade Adepitan to participate in the vast majority of challenges. The 2026 series features approximately 23 trials throughout the season. Executive producers stated that they added extra handles and footgrips to ensure he can succeed without the changes being merely a checkbox exercise. Ade Adepitan is expected to be excluded from only a handful of trials on medical grounds.

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Despite some viewer concerns that Ade Adepitan might be exempt from physical activities, sources insist he will engage fully in the challenges. Ade Adepitan lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at 15 months of age and previously won a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens. He has been recognized for his incredible upper body strength and fitness.

Historic Participation and Impact

Ade Adepitan hopes his participation will inspire young people who use wheelchairs to demonstrate that physical barriers can be overcome. He previously trekked through diverse landscapes for the 2005 BBC documentary Beyond Boundaries. Producers emphasized that Ade Adepitan will educate both the viewing public and his campmates about disability inclusion.

The show's departure mechanism remains unchanged, with Ade Adepitan set to walk the iconic bridge upon leaving or winning. He will decide independently whether to use a wheelchair or crutches for this exit. Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly witnessed a contestant standing on a moving lorry, signaling that producers intend to push all participants to their limits regardless of their background.