Ade Adepitan Becomes First Wheelchair User on I'm A Celebrity

Paralympian Ade Adepitan makes history as the first wheelchair user on the show, arriving in Brisbane alongside Leomie Anderson and Wayne Rooney for the new ITV series.

Paralympian Ade Adepitan has arrived in Brisbane, Australia, marking a historic moment for the reality television landscape. The 53-year-old athlete is set to become the first wheelchair user in the 23-year history of the popular series ' I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' hosted by ITV. His arrival at Brisbane Airport signifies a major shift in the show's accessibility and inclusivity standards. This milestone follows the arrival of other high-profile contestants who are preparing for the jungle challenge in New South Wales.

ITV Adapts Camp for Historical Inclusion

ITV executives orchestrated significant modifications to the camp infrastructure to ensure Ade Adepitan can participate fully in the show's activities. The production team worked closely with the Paralympian to adapt the living quarters and challenge zones. Ade lost the use of his left leg after contracting polio at the age of 15 months, a fact that underscores the significance of his inclusion. These structural changes demonstrate a commitment to accessibility in prime-time entertainment. The adjustments allow him to engage with the physical demands of the series without compromising safety or experience.

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Ade Adepitan Shares Humor and Determination

Upon landing in Australia, Ade Adepitan displayed his characteristic wit while addressing the media. He joked that he traveled Down Under to 'advise on the 2027 Australian Tap Dancing Festival.' When asked what he would miss most about the United Kingdom, he teased that it would be time spent with his family and his tap dancing routines. He emphasized his commitment to the experience, stating that he will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the challenge. Ade also humorously addressed concerns about the local wildlife, noting that snakes on plates were a potential concern.

Leomie Anderson and Wayne Rooney Arrive in Brisbane

Victoria's Secret Angel Leomie Anderson also touched down in Brisbane ahead of her jungle stint. The model, who debuted in 2011 and became the first Black British Victoria's Secret Angel in 2019, tried to disguise her intentions by claiming she was there to 'see the sights.' She confidently stated she would 'take her chances' with the local snakes and bugs. Meanwhile, former England footballer Wayne Rooney arrived at the same airport earlier in the day. The 41-year-old former Manchester United star is believed to be the series' highest-paid contestant. He was accompanied by his manager, Paul Stretford, and expressed excitement about his first visit to Australia.

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Historic Lineup and Show Background Details

The new series features a diverse lineup of celebrities joining Ade Adepitan in the jungle at Dungay, New South Wales. Other confirmed campmates include Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Joanna Page, Ricky Wilson, Sharky, AJ Odudu, Mariella Frostrup, Claire Sweeney, Leigh Francis, and Jack Skipper. The show is presented by Declan Donnelly, 51, and Ant McPartlin, 50, and is scheduled to return to ITV on Monday, November 16. Last year's series launched with 11.3 million viewers. Across all platforms, the 2025 series reached 23.4 million people, which represents 38 percent of the TV population.

Contestant Histories and Future Broadcast Plans

Ade Adepitan previously gained fame as a star of the Team GB wheelchair basketball team. He won a bronze medal at the 2004 Paralympics in Athens, Greece, before transitioning to a television career. His past work includes the BBC documentary 'Beyond Boundaries' and coverage of the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics. Leomie Anderson previously appeared on the Netflix series 'Celebrity Bear Hunt' but was the first contestant eliminated. Wayne Rooney follows his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as runner-up on the show in 2024. The pair bonded recently during a charity soccer match, hinting at potential alliances in the camp.