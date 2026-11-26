Paralympian Ade Adepitan and wife Ella Exxe launch The Access Home to help families find accessible properties after their own struggles.

I'm A Celebrity star Ade Adepitan has publicly praised his wife, Ella Exxe, highlighting her transition from an edgy electro-pop singer to a prominent figure in accessible housing. The 52-year-old Paralympian and television presenter shared insights about his 36-year-old wife, whose real name is Linda Harrison, during a recent interview with AJ Odudu. Harrison, known professionally as Ella Exxe, has been a consistent source of support for Adepitan on social media platforms.

The Launch Of The Access Home Initiative

Adepitan and Harrison have officially launched The Access Home, a new service designed to assist individuals in finding wheelchair-friendly residences. This initiative stems directly from the couple's personal experiences, as they previously struggled to locate a home that met their accessibility needs. The website explains that after years of searching without success, Ade and Linda Adepitan decided to build their own accessible family home. They are now creating this digital platform to help others in similar situations while educating real estate agents and homeowners on how to make properties stylish and accessible for future generations.

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A Romantic Meeting At The NTAs

The couple first met at the National Television Awards in 2010 during a chaotic evening that involved champagne and a fall down a flight of stairs. Adepitan revealed that he was in a foul mood because he had been rejected for a mortgage on his first house. He decided to attend the after-party just to get drunk, opting to take the stairs instead of using the lift. After falling and landing at the bottom, he noticed Harrison sitting alone, smiling warmly at his predicament. He described her as having a special aura and approached her to start a conversation, leading to months of correspondence via Facebook before he asked her out.

Public Support And Social Media Presence

Harrison, a Scottish singer-songwriter from Edinburgh, maintains a strong social media presence with 4.8k followers on Instagram. She frequently posts photos supporting her husband and has even created merchandise featuring his face and the words Our Winner. Although she put her music career on hiatus, her professional background includes releasing the debut album Love Fuelled Hate in 2016. She won Best Female Solo Act at the inaugural Unsigned Music Awards that same year and describes her musical style as Dirty Pop. The couple is currently focused on their family, sharing a son named Bolla, who is five years old, and a daughter named Zayla, who is 21 months old.

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Marriage And Career Achievements

The pair tied the knot on August 11, 2018, in the quire of St Paul's Cathedral. Adepitan was eligible for this prestigious wedding location because he earned an MBE in 2005 for his services to disability sport. Their union has been marked by open discussions about the challenges of dating with a disability. Adepitan noted that he often encounters ignorance from strangers who make assumptions about his relationship or worry that Harrison might have to carry him around. He has addressed the discomfort some people feel when striking up relationships with someone who uses a wheelchair, emphasizing that genuine connection often defies societal expectations.

Impact On The Community

The Access Home service represents a significant step toward solving a critical issue for many families affected by mobility challenges. By combining their personal history with professional expertise, Ade and Linda Adepitan aim to streamline the housing search process. Their story illustrates how personal adversity can lead to innovative solutions that benefit the broader community. As they continue to support each other both personally and professionally, their efforts highlight the importance of inclusive design and the power of partnership in overcoming systemic barriers in everyday life.