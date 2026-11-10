Addition by Subtraction: How Titans’ LB Room is 1 Trade Away From an Upgrade

The Tennessee Titans should explore trading linebacker Cody Barton to pave the way for Cedric Gray to be a starter on the defense again.

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton stands during the National Anthem against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Titans enjoyed a bye in Week 9, but will get back to work in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, before Sunday's home contest, Tennessee will need to make decisions on the futures of multiple veteran players.general manager Mike Borgonzi has gotten plenty of calls on the team's veteran pieces who could provide value to contending squads.

Also read Last Looks: Where the Titans Stand 48 Hours Before the NFL Trade Deadline

TheOne player who hasn't been brought up in trade rumors is linebacker Cody Barton, which is surprising. Barton should be one of Tennessee's top trade candidates ahead of the deadline, as moving on from the veteran linebacker makes a ton of sense. Tennessee Titans linebacker Cody Barton exits the field after their loss to the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Barton has been a serviceable starter for the Titans this season, tallying 34 tackles and 16 defensive stops with a. As a result, the former Denver Bronco could net Tennessee a solid return on the market, and trading him makes sense given the state of the linebacker room.in 2025 with 164.

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However, Gray has been demoted to a limited rotational role this year, as rookie Anthony Hill Jr. is the starter next to Barton. Though he has endured some of the usual rookie growing pains, Hill has shown promise this year as a potential long-term starter on the Titans' defense.

The Texas product has already posted 82 tackles and Regardless, Hill is a defensive piece Tennessee can build around, and it would be wise for the Titans to roll into the future with him and Gray as the starters. Barton's experience is a nice plus, but Gray is more talented, better in pass coverage, and should be the starter.

Barton doesn't offer much upside for the future, and it's strange that head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley are playing the 29-year-old over the high-potential Gray. As a result, Tennessee should be shopping Barton andWe'll see whether Barton is still on the Titans roster after 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Barton isn't a negative on Saleh's defense, but Gray should be seeing more reps next to Hill.

Dharya Sharma is a sportswriter from Nebraska who has been covering the Tennessee Titans through his website, SharmSports, since 2023. He is also an NFL and NBA writer for The Sporting News and had a previous stop with Sportsnaut. Follow him on X @SharmSports