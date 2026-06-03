Addicted to Mounjaro, Louise Atkinson Struggles with Weight Loss

Louise Atkinson, who lost two stone in six months while taking Mounjaro, now faces a dilemma as she has stopped losing weight. She explores alternative options like retatrutide, a powerful GLP-1 that delivers better weight-loss results but is not yet licensed.

When I started taking Mounjaro last year, the impact was astounding. With a reduced appetite and a muffling of the food noise which made crisps and biscuits impossible to resist, I lost two stone in six months, slimming down to 11-and-a-half stone.

The positive impact on my mental and physical health is so marked that I’ve become hopelessly addicted to my GLP-1 elixir and have continued with a low 'maintenance' dose (2.5mg), which I inject weekly into a pinched wedge of belly fat. But now I’m facing a dilemma. For the past six months, I have stopped losing weight. There has been precisely zero shift on the bathroom scales.

And though I’m lighter than I have been in decades, my weight is still in the 'overweight' category – at 5ft 7in – on the NHS BMI charts. When my weight was falling off, I could justify the monthly cost of £180 for my Mounjaro syringe 'pen'. Now that it’s stopped, and I’m squandering more than £2,000 a year for nothing, it feels like I need to try something new. I could bump up my dose and spend even more.

Or I could try the new, so-called 'Godzilla jab', retatrutide – which delivers a better weight-loss result than Mounjaro in trials, and costs a fraction of the price of my current private prescription. The catch is that this big-hitting jab – the most powerful GLP-1 ever developed – is not yet licensed, which means it cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy, and for now can only be found on the 'grey market', as I will explain.

That isn’t a problem in terms of availability. My research shows that it’s ridiculously easy to get hold of – but it might well be an issue in terms of my health





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Mounjaro GLP-1 Weight Loss Retatrutide Grey Market Availability Health Risks

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