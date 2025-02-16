Addicted to Fresno: A Dark Comedy Gem with a Queer Twist

Addicted to Fresno, a 2015 dark comedy starring Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza, explores the complexities of sibling relationships, addiction, and personal growth. While the film's raunchy humor and unlikeable protagonist may not appeal to all viewers, its standout subplot involving Plaza's character's pursuit of Lyonne's character offers a refreshing dose of innocence and heart. The film's strong supporting cast and exploration of unconventional family dynamics make it a worthwhile watch for fans of queer cinema and dark comedy.

If you've ever dreamed of a dark comedy starring queer icons Natasha Lyonne and Aubrey Plaza , then it's time to wake up. Addicted to Fresno is the Lyonne/Plaza team-up everyone wants but few have heard of. The 2015 crime comedy from director Jamie Babbit is a dark and ultimately very raunchy exploration of sibling dynamics, addiction, and personal growth. Also starring Judy Greer, Molly Shannon, and Fred Armisen, Addicted to Fresno follows sisters Shannon (Greer) and Martha (Lyonne).

The two housekeepers find themselves in hot water when Shannon kills a man and enlists Martha to help her dispose of the body. Come for the stacked cast but stay for the plot. (Or Aubrey Plaza, your choice.)\Natasha Lyonne Looks on the Bright Side in 'Addicted to Fresno' Close How far would you go to help your sibling? Shannon Jackson is a deeply cynical sex addict and recent sex offender, who was recently fired from her teaching job. When she flees court-ordered rehab and finds herself in want of a job, her younger, very optimistic sister Martha eagerly opens her home to Shannon and finds her work as a housekeeper at the Fresno Suites, where Martha is also a housekeeper. Shannon thinks little of the job, and less of Martha sticking her neck out for her, and her misery is only compounded when the man she's been having an affair with tries to leave his wife for her. In what turns out to be the rebound from hell, Shannon tries to sleep with a hotel guest, but the interaction quickly turns non-consensual, and Shannon accidentally kills the guest while defending herself. Ever the people pleaser, Martha quickly agrees to help Shannon dispose of the body. While Shannon is addicted to sex (and returning to her hometown of Fresno, as the title implies), Martha is addicted to helping her sister out of a jam. Fresh off a break-up, it seems like Martha has nothing better to do than clean up after Shannon, and the heart of Addicted to Fresno truly is the co-dependent relationship between the two sisters. However, though this is Fresno's overarching plot, where the film truly shines is its subplot: fitness trainer Kelly's (Aubrey Plaza) romantic pursuit of Martha.\ Aubrey Plaza and Natasha Lyonne Are 'Addicted to Fresno's Shining Stars The dynamic between Lyonne and Plaza is what grounds Addicted to Fresno. Whereas Greer's character and her pursuit of men is on the raunchy side and veering into over-the-top territory, Lyonne and Plaza carve out a reprieve from the edgy jokes the film pursues and lends Fresno an enjoyable bit of innocence. Where Kelly loudly telegraphs her feelings, Martha remains mostly clueless, but Kelly's motto as a Krav Maga trainer is'never stop fighting,' and she seems to apply this to her pursuit of Martha. Watching their potential relationship unfold is delightful, as Martha — who is mostly sidelined by other characters — doesn't know what to make of Kelly's interest, and Lyonne plays off Plaza's increasingly forward advances with the awkwardness of someone not used to being told they're desirable. Though Plaza's role is on the smaller end (and watching the two of them might make you want to shout at your screen and demand an explanation from Lyonne), there's more than enough banter and flirting between the two to make you blush. Related The 10 Best LGBTQ+ Movies With Great Acting, Ranked Serving everything from harrowing to heartwarming. Posts Addicted to Fresno, however, is a flawed film. There's not much to root for outside the scenes between Kelly and Martha, as Shannon is a pretty deeply unlikable protagonist, and the film tends to prioritize its raunchy, edgy, and sometimes insensitive jokes over a substantive plot. However, Fresno has its moments as well. The film mostly centers around the relationship dynamics between sisters Shannon and Martha rather than potential romantic relationships which, even by 2025 standards, is still rare for a movie, and the sisters' problems and obvious dysfunction are not tied up with a bow by the film’s end. Addicted to Fresno is held up by the chemistry between Greer and Lyonne, as well as its strong supporting cast. Like any queer film worth its salt, Fresno features a cameo from the incomparable Clea DuVall, and Molly Shannon also appears as the eccentric sister of the man Shannon kills. Allison Tolman — of Fargo fame—and Saturday Night Live's Fred Armisen feature as a pair of blackmailing pet cemetery owners, and topping off the stacked cast is Kumail Nanjiani who, in one of the film's best roles, plays the leader of Shannon's sex addict support group





LGBTQ+ Natasha Lyonne Aubrey Plaza Dark Comedy Queer Cinema Sibling Relationships Addiction Fresno Jamie Babbit

