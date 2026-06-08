Adapting William Goldman's 'Heat': From Burt Reynolds' Flop to Jason Statham's Wild Card

An analysis of William Goldman's novel Heat and its two film adaptations, the 1986 Burt Reynolds version and the 2015 Jason Statham film Wild Card, exploring why the latter succeeded where the former failed despite both starring action stars known for their charm and stunt work. The piece examines the novel's gritty Las Vegas setting, the troubled production of Reynolds' Heat, and the career contexts of both actors.

William Goldman ’s 1985 novel Heat had the makings of a gritty crime thriller destined to be adapted for the big screen with its exploration of the moody life of a former mercenary-turned-bodyguard, plagued by a gambling addiction and a desire to flee Las Vegas .

Goldman’s novel was adapted twice — first, in the 1986 thriller of the same name starring Burt Reynolds under the direction of Dick Richards, and then the 2015 version, called Wild Card, starring Jason Statham by director Simon West. Reynolds and Statham share something in common: both are world-renowned for their likable charm and ability to handle their own stunts.

Yet, where Statham has enjoyed positive collaborations on his films, Reynolds’ bruised ego in the latter half of his career often led to high-profile embarrassments. Neither adaptation of the Goldman novel enjoyed box-office success.

However, the Statham version would ultimately become the better take. What Is William Goldman's 'Heat' About? According to Sean Egan's book William Goldman: The Reluctant Storyteller, the original novel was inspired by the Oscar-winning writer's distaste for the city of Las Vegas and the seedy means of making a living there.

Reynolds' Heat and Statham's Wild Card are narrowed down to the Goldman book's highlights: Las Vegas tough guy Nick"The Mex" Escalante lives a lonely existence as a"chaperone" with dreams of raising enough money to flee away from Sin City to Venice, Italy. He often gambles in the casinos and takes small jobs to achieve his financial goals, such as allowing a lovelorn client to beat him up to impress a date.

The action kicks into gear when Nick gets hired by a sex worker named Holly to get payback against young gangster Danny DeMarco and his thugs who viciously assaulted her. With special combat skills involving edged weapons, Nick succeeds in beating the thugs and allowing Holly to commit a cringe-worthy act on DeMarco's family jewels. In the key subplots, Nick gets hired to toughen up a meek rich man, Cyrus, who becomes his unlikely companion.

Additionally, Nick seeks to take his earnings from Holly's job to gamble at the blackjack table to raise enough money to flee to Venice. His luck runs out when he blows all the earnings on a single bet. As Nick finds another path out of Vegas thanks to Cyrus’ generosity, a vengeful DeMarco defies his mobster father"Baby" by hunting the ex-mercenary down.

'Heat' Was Burt Reynolds' Failed Attempt at a Career Comeback Reynolds saw the Goldman novel as an opportunity to resuscitate his fading movie star status. Recounting this period of his life in his memoir But Enough About Me, the megastar of the '70s had a string of box office disappointments in the early '80s and suffered a serious injury to his jaw on the set of City Heat co-starring Clint Eastwood.

Additionally, the audience turning to new leading action stars of the day, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, caused the Smokey and the Bandit star to look like a relic of the past. After the failure of his 1985 crime-thriller Stick, Reynolds needed a significant makeover as an on-screen hero. No more fast cars and witty banter with his friend Dom Deluise. The ‘80s was all about men with more action and less talk.

Reynolds had to recapture the gritty edge he displayed in his 1981 hit Sharky’s Machine. On paper, the character of Nick had all the qualities that made Reynolds popular in his prime: masculine, loyal to friends, and a spark in his eye when it came to the ladies. Unfortunately, Heat's production was troubled right from the start, beginning with director Robert Altman being involved.

According to Patrick McGilligan's book, Robert Altman: Jumping Off the Cliff - A Biography of the Great American Director, the acclaimed filmmaker behind M*A*S*H dropped out when Goldman refused to change the screenplay adaptation of his novel. Richards took over based on his past collaboration with producer Elliott Kasner on the adaptation of Raymond Chandler's Farewell, My Lovely.

Reynolds reveals in his memoir that he did not get along with the new director, resulting in a physical altercation that led to a years-long lawsuit. Between Reynolds' fading star power and the behind-the-scenes creative issues, Heat was nowhere near the intense street-level thriller Goldman described in the novel. Barely released to theaters in 1986, Heat became an infamous footnote in Reynolds’ historic filmmography. COLLIDER.

Collider · Quiz Collider Exclusive · Action Hero Quiz Which Action Hero Would Be Your Perfect Partner? Rambo · James Bond · Indiana Jones · John McClane · Ethan Hunt Five legends. Five completely different ways of getting out alive — with style, with muscle, with charm, with luck, or with a plan so intricate it probably shouldn't work. Ten questions will reveal which action hero was built to have your back.

🎖️Rambo 🍸James Bond 🏺Indiana Jones 🔧John McClane 🎭Ethan Hunt FIND YOUR PARTNER → QUESTION 1 / 10THE MISSION 01 You're dropped into a dangerous situation with no warning. What do you need most from a partner? The first few seconds tell you everything about who belongs beside you. ASomeone who already has three contingency plans running and is calmly working through all of them.

BSomeone who reads the terrain instinctively and knows exactly how to use it against the enemy. CSomeone who keeps their nerve and their sense of humour when everything is falling apart. DSomeone who knows the history of wherever we are and what we're walking into. ESomeone with the right contact, the right cover identity, and the right exit already arranged.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 2 / 10TRAVEL STYLE 02 You have to get somewhere dangerous, fast. How do you travel? How you get there is half the mission. AOn foot through terrain no one else would attempt — I move where vehicles can't follow.

BOn a motorcycle, a cargo plane, or anything else that gets me there before I think too hard about it. CIn something that belongs to someone else — borrowed, stolen, or improvised under fire. DFirst class, with a cover identity and a gadget that does something I won't explain until it's needed. EBy whatever means are available — I've driven, flown, and once arrived by camel.

The destination matters, not the method. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 3 / 10UNDER FIRE 03 You're pinned down and outnumbered. What does your ideal partner do? This is when you find out what someone is really made of.

ADisappears into the environment, flanks them silently, and ends it before I've reloaded. BCracks a one-liner, grabs a fire extinguisher or a chair, and improvises something that somehow works. CProduces a gadget specifically designed for this exact scenario and uses it with infuriating precision. DPulls out a whip, a pistol, and an archaeological insight that somehow gets us out alive.

ENeutralises the threat with maximum efficiency and minimum words — they were already three moves ahead. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 4 / 10DOWNTIME 04 The mission is paused. You have one evening to decompress. What does your partner suggest?

Who someone is when the pressure drops is who they actually are. AA bar with terrible lighting, cold beer, and absolutely no questions about feelings. BThe finest restaurant in the city, a bottle of something expensive, and a conversation that is equal parts brilliant and exhausting. CA local dig site, a museum after hours, or a long story about why that particular artefact matters to human civilisation.

DPizza. Bad TV. Falling asleep halfway through a movie neither of you were watching anyway. EA debrief that turns into three hours of contingency planning that somehow becomes the most fun you've had all week.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 5 / 10COMMUNICATION 05 How do you prefer your partner to communicate mid-mission? Good communication is the difference between partners and a liability. APrecise and minimal — tell me what I need to know and nothing else. Every word has a cost.

BDeadpan and dry — keeping it light keeps me sharp, even when everything is on fire. CEnthusiastic and slightly chaotic — but always with useful information buried somewhere in the noise. DCalm and controlled through an earpiece, with a plan that covers every variable I haven't thought of yet. EBarely at all — silence is a language and they speak it fluently.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 6 / 10THE VILLAIN 06 Your enemy is powerful, well-resourced, and has the upper hand. How should your partner approach them? The approach to the enemy defines the partnership. AInfiltrate their inner circle, learn everything, and dismantle them from inside out before they know we're there.

BStudy the historical pattern — every villain of this type has a weakness written somewhere in the past. CGet them talking. The more they monologue, the more time I have to figure out how to beat them. DGo through them.

Directly. With as much force as the terrain allows. EFind the one thing they haven't accounted for — there's always one thing — and make sure we're holding it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 7 / 10LOYALTY 07 Things go badly wrong and you're captured. What do you trust your partner to do? Who someone is when you need them most is the only thing that matters. ACome in alone, quietly, and get me out before anyone knows they were there.

BHave already been working on the extraction since the moment I disappeared — the plan is already running. CCome in loud, come in fast, and worry about the collateral damage later — I'd do the same for them. DUse every resource, every contact, and bend every rule until I'm out — they don't leave people behind. ECharm their way in somehow, bluff through the hard part, and still manage to look good doing it.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 8 / 10TOOLKIT 08 What does your ideal partner bring to the table that you couldn't replace? A great partner fills the gap you didn't know you had. ATechnology that shouldn't exist yet and the training to use it under any conditions. BSurvival instinct so refined it borders on supernatural — and the scars to prove it's been tested.

CKnowledge of history, language, and culture that makes them invaluable in places where force is useless. DThe ability to walk into any room in the world and immediately become the most trusted person in it. EStubbornness that refuses to accept a situation is hopeless — and the improvisational skill to back it up.

NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 9 / 10THE COST 09 Every partnership has a cost. Which of these can you live with? No one comes without baggage. The question is whether you can carry it together.

AA partner who never fully switches off — always watching exits, always calculating threats, even at dinner. BA partner who gets the job done brilliantly but has the emotional availability of a locked filing cabinet. CA partner who makes everything ten times more complicated than it needs to be — but who always comes through. DA partner who gets personally attached to every relic, ruin, and artefact we encounter, which slows everything down.

EA partner who was not built for this and knows it — but shows up anyway, every time, without being asked. NEXT QUESTION → QUESTION 10 / 10THE LAST STAND 10 It's the final moment. Everything is on the line. What do you need from your partner right now?

The last question is the most honest one. AOne line. Absolutely dry. Delivered like the world isn't ending.

Then we move. BNothing said at all — just a look that means we both already know what has to happen. CA plan I don't fully understand that somehow accounts for everything, delivered in thirty seconds flat. DA piece of historical context that reframes the entire situation and tells us exactly what to do next.

ESomeone who steps forward instead of back — because that's who they've always been. REVEAL MY PARTNER → Your Partner Has Been Assigned Your Perfect Partner Is… Your answers have pointed to one action hero above all others. This is the person built to have your back — for better or considerably, spectacularly worse.

YOUR PARTNER Rambo Your partner doesn't talk much, doesn't need to, and will have assessed every threat in your immediate environment before you've finished your first sentence. John Rambo is not a man of plans or politics — he is a force of nature shaped by survival, loyalty, and a capacity for endurance that goes beyond anything training can produce. He will not leave you behind. He has never left anyone behind who deserved to come home.

What you get with Rambo is the most capable, most quietly ferocious partner imaginable — one who has been through things that would have broken anyone else, and who chose to keep going anyway. You'll never need to ask if he has your back. You'll just know. YOUR PARTNER James Bond Your partner will arrive perfectly dressed, perfectly briefed, and with a cover story so convincing it'll take you a moment to remember what's actually true.

James Bond is the most professionally dangerous person in any room he enters — and the most disarmingly charming, which is the point. He operates in a world of layers, where nothing is what it appears and every advantage is used without apology. You'll never be bored. You'll occasionally be furious.

But when it matters — when the mission is genuinely on the line and the margin for error has collapsed to nothing — Bond is exactly the partner you want. He has survived things that have no business being survivable. He does it with style. That is not nothing.

YOUR PARTNER Indiana Jones Your partner will know the history, the language, the cultural context, and exactly why the thing everyone else is ignoring is actually the most important thing in the room. Indiana Jones is brilliant, reckless, and occasionally impossible — but he is also one of the most resourceful, most genuinely knowledgeable partners you could find yourself beside.

He approaches every situation with a scholar's eye and a brawler's instinct, which is an unusual combination and a remarkably effective one. He hates snakes and gets personally attached to objects of historical significance, both of which will slow you down at least once. It doesn't matter. What Indy brings is irreplaceable — and the adventures you'll have together will be the kind people write books about.

Assuming you survive them. YOUR PARTNER John McClane Your partner was not supposed to be here. He does not have the right equipment, the right information, or anything approaching the right odds. He has a sarcastic remark and an absolute refusal to accept that the situation is as bad as it looks.

John McClane is the greatest accidental hero in the history of action cinema — a man whose superpower is stubbornness, whose contingency plan is improvisation, and whose capacity to absorb punishment and keep moving would be alarming if it weren't so useful. He will complain the entire time. He will make it significantly more chaotic than it needed to be. And he will absolutely, unconditionally, without question come through when it counts.

Yippee-ki-yay. YOUR PARTNER Ethan Hunt Your partner has already run seventeen scenarios by the time you've finished reading the briefing, and the plan he's settled on involves at least two things that should be physically impossible. Ethan Hunt operates at the absolute edge of human capability — technically, physically, and intellectually — and he brings the same relentless precision to protecting his partners that he brings to dismantling organisations that shouldn't exist.

He is not easy to know and he will never fully tell you everything. But he will carry the weight of the mission so completely, so absolutely, that your job is simply to trust him — and the remarkable thing is that trusting him always turns out to be the right call. The mission will be impossible. He will complete it anyway.

↻ RETAKE THE QUIZ Jason Statham’s Brutality Is on Full Display in 'Wild Card' When Wild Card was made decades later, the film was tailored to the British action star known for his proficient martial arts skills and charming wit. Yet, it went as far as faithfully adapting the original screenplay that Goldman wrote before it was altered in production.

The story beats remained mostly the same as Heat but with one key difference: Statham is more believable as a prime badass in every scene than the aging, tired-looking Reynolds. Reynolds’ performance in Heat mirrored the state of his career in 1986. Instead of relying heavily on executing big stunts and Southern charm, he plays Nick like a burned out warrior exhausted by the thrills.

Though the film leans heavily on Reynolds’ attempt at giving a realistic performance, he ends up losing his signature charisma in the process. Statham, however, is far more action-driven while playing a man wanting out of a violent world.

'Wild Card's Director Had Previously Worked With Jason Statham Unlike the Reynolds/Richards feud, Statham and West already had a positive working relationship with The Expendables 2 and The Mechanic. With both men having a depth of experience in action, the fight sequences have a greater intensity, closer to Statham’s Crank movies, than the ‘70s-looking approach that Heat took on. One clear-cut example is the scene of Nick using edged items against DeMarco’s thugs.

Heat relies on slow-motion shots and quick cuts of Reynolds striking at the camera to hide his physical limitations with age. Wild Card’s version, however, goes even further in cranking the motion of the shots, similar to The Matrix’s bullet-time technique, for the audience to get the full effect of Nick’s brutality. Wild Card’s more cohesive actor/director partnership goes beyond what’s on the screen.

Director West, who replaced Brian De Palma on the project, had a better collaboration with Goldman than the filmmakers of the 1986 film. Recalling an early conversation with Goldman in an interview with Den of Geek, West’s direction of Statham for nearly every scene in Wild Card is driven by the writer’s description of Nick as the most dangerous man in Vegas “even when he's not doing anything, everybody in the room knows that, and everybody knows his history, what he's capable of.

And so, he ultimately, doesn't have to do that much, because he is the toughest guy in Vegas. ” With that description in mind, the character of Nick was the perfect embodiment of the no-nonsense Statham as opposed to the remorseful Reynolds.

'Wild Card's Cast Elevates the Jason Statham Action Movie Another aspect of Wild Card that makes it a superior film to Heat is its supporting cast. Though Heat enjoyed fine performances from Karen Young and Diana Scarwid, the rest of the cast, including WKRP in Cincinnati's Howard Hesseman, appeared as if they were only there to collect a paycheck. Statham, however, has been fortunate enough to surround himself with bigger stars, whether it is The Expendables, Parker, or The Beekeeper.

The performances in Wild Card shine with high-caliber talents breathing life into Goldman’s street-level characters, including Milo Ventimiglia as DeMarco, Hope Davis as Nick's card dealer friend Cassandra, Jason Alexander as Nick's pal Pinky, and Stanley Tucci as Baby. The standout of Wild Card’s ensemble is Michael Angarano as Cyrus, originally played by Peter MacNichol in Heat.

The former’s take on the self-made millionaire has a strong apprentice characteristic next to Nick akin to Ben Foster’s role opposite Statham in The Mechanic. The ability of Angarano’s Cyrus to hold his own to Statham’s Nick is much stronger than MacNichol softening Heat’s gritty tone by playing the role as Reynolds’ latest comedic sidekick.

Wild Card did not do strong enough business in theaters to warrant a new franchise for Statham, as Heat failed to stop Reynolds’s box office slide. Yet, the differences in both films’ stars and the behind-the-scenes atmosphere made a huge difference in the overall quality.

While Heat became an infamous chapter in Reynolds’ long career, Statham’s performance of Wild Card only added to his credibility as a legit modern-day action star, appearing in recent popular films like A Working Man and The Beekeeper. Wild Card Like R Action Crime Drama Release Date January 14, 2015 Runtime 92 Minutes Director Simon West Cast See All Writers William Goldman Powered by Expand Collapse





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