Adams, Homan on Fox: Reopening Rikers Island ICE Office 'Game Changer' for Border Security

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and former Trump administration border czar Tom Homan sat down for an exclusive interview on Fox News, discussing the reopening of the ICE office on Rikers Island and its potential impact on national security. They also addressed accusations of a quid pro quo agreement and the resignations of Justice Department officials involved in the case against Adams.

New York Mayor Eric Adams and former Trump administration border czar Tom Homan appeared together in an exclusive Fox News interview on Friday, emphasizing their collaborative approach to border security as a 'game changer' for national safety. During their discussion on 'Fox & Friends,' they outlined their plan to reinstate the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office on Rikers Island, aiming to expedite the deportation of suspected 'dangerous' undocumented immigrants.

Homan stated that the reopening of the ICE office on Rikers Island would significantly enhance national security. He highlighted the invaluable intelligence gathered by ICE officers at the facility, including insights into the operations and activities of criminal organizations operating both within and outside the city. 'Getting back in Rikers Island is a game changer. Not only do we get the bad guys really hitting the streets, the intelligence of how operates, where they're operating, all this intelligence they gather at Rikers Island, we have access to,' Homan explained. Adams echoed the sentiment, refuting claims that ICE is intruding upon schools, churches, and communities. He argued that the narrative surrounding ICE's activities has been distorted and characterized as unnecessarily alarmist. 'The far left has hijacked this narrative ICE is running in our schools, ICE is running in our churches, and they are creating this frenzy. They're not in the business of just grabbing children. We need to just stop all this noise,' Mayor Adams asserted.Furthermore, Adams addressed accusations of a 'quid pro quo' agreement between himself and the Trump administration regarding his support for stricter immigration policies. He vehemently denied any exchange of favors, stating that his commitment to immigration enforcement predates any discussions about the charges against him. Adams emphasized that his attorney, Alex Spiro, one of the nation's leading trial attorneys, would never engage in such unethical conduct. 'Think about my attorney, Alex Spiro, one of the top trial attorneys in the country, imagine him going inside saying that the only way Mayor Adams is going to assist in immigration – which I was calling for since 2022 – is if you drop the charges,' the mayor said. 'That's quid pro quo. That's a crime,' he continued. 'Come on, this is silly.' His remarks come amidst the resignations of several high-ranking Justice Department officials, who refused to comply with an order to drop bribery charges against Adams. These resignations occurred during President Trump's efforts to reform the Justice Department, which he claimed had been weaponized against political adversaries. Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, Trump's temporary appointee to lead the office prosecuting Adams, was among those who resigned, expressing her bewilderment at the rushed and superficial process leading to the decision to drop the charges. She argued that Adams' advocacy for immigration enforcement should not be rewarded but rather condemned as an improper attempt to influence the outcome of his case. Adams, who pleaded not guilty to charges of accepting bribes from Turkish officials, characterized the situation as a clear case of 'weaponization' by the Justice Department. He maintained that his request for a building inspection by a government entity was misconstrued as bribery. Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul indicated that she was considering removing Mayor Adams from office due to allegations of a quid pro quo agreement. She possesses the sole authority to remove Adams from his position.





