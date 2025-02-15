Adams Denies Quid Pro Quo With Trump Administration Amidst DOJ Exodus

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently denies engaging in a quid pro quo deal with the Trump administration to dismiss his criminal corruption case. His denial follows the resignations of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors after top official Emil Bove ordered the dismissal of the case. The resignations, including that of Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, stem from allegations that Adams' lawyers sought a deal in exchange for the mayor's cooperation on immigration enforcement.

Adams, in a statement released from his office, asserted, 'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never.' He emphasized his commitment to the 8.3 million New Yorkers he represents, stating, 'I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent and I will always put this city first.' Adams concluded by urging the city to move forward, saying, 'Now, we must put this difficult episode behind us so that trust can be restored, New York can move forward, and we can continue delivering for the people of this city.'These denials came after a series of dramatic events within the Department of Justice. Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, submitted her resignation to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a letter outlining her strong objections to Bove's decision. Sassoon's letter alleged that during a January 31st meeting with Bove and members of her office, Adams' lawyers repeatedly pushed for a quid pro quo arrangement. She wrote that Adams' attorneys indicated that the mayor would only be able to assist the Trump administration in implementing its ambitious immigration enforcement agenda in New York City 'if the indictment were dismissed.' Sassoon further revealed that Bove had reprimanded a member of her team who took notes during the meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion. Bove, in a scathing response on Thursday, accepted Sassoon's resignation and transferred Adams' case to the main Department of Justice. Attorney General Bondi stated that she anticipates the dismissal of Adams' case on Friday. Meanwhile, President Trump distanced himself from the controversy surrounding Adams' case, dismissing the wave of resignations within the DOJ. 'These are mostly people from the previous administration,' he told reporters in the Oval Office. 'So they weren't going to be there anyway. They were going to all be gone or dismissed.' The resignations, however, continued, with another high-profile figure, a federal prosecutor, issuing his own blistering resignation letter. In his letter, he directly addressed Bove, stating, 'I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion' to dismiss the Adams case.





