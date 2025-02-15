Adams Denies Quid Pro Quo Deal With Trump Administration in Corruption Case

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently denies offering a quid pro quo deal with the Trump administration to dismiss his criminal corruption case. At least seven Department of Justice prosecutors resigned in protest of top official Emil Bove's order to dismiss the case. Adams maintains his innocence and asserts his sole loyalty to the citizens of New York City.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams categorically denied engaging in any quid pro quo arrangements with the Trump administration to have his criminal corruption case dismissed. His statement followed the resignations of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors after top official Emil Bove ordered the dismissal of Adams' case in Manhattan federal court. Adams asserted his unwavering commitment to the 8.

3 million New Yorkers he represents, stating, 'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never.' He emphasized his sole allegiance to the city's residents and his dedication to prioritizing their needs.The resignations stemmed from Bove's controversial decision to dismiss Adams' case, a move met with strong objections from some within the DOJ. Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, tendered her resignation to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, detailing her concerns in a letter. Sassoon alleged that Adams' lawyers repeatedly pressed for a quid pro quo during a January 31st meeting with Bove and her staff. She wrote that Adams' legal team suggested that the former mayor's cooperation with the Trump administration's immigration enforcement agenda in New York City would be contingent upon the dismissal of the indictment.Sassoon further claimed that Bove had reprimanded a member of her team for taking notes during the meeting and had directed the collection of those notes at its conclusion. Bove, in response to Sassoon's resignation, accepted it and transferred Adams' case to the main DOJ. Bondi stated that she anticipates the case will be dismissed on Friday. Meanwhile, President Trump distanced himself from the controversy surrounding Adams' case, dismissing the resignations as largely coming from individuals who were already planning to leave the DOJ.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ERIC ADAMS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE QUID PRO QUO CORRUPTION CASE RESIGNATIONS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Justice Department Drops Charges Against New York Mayor Eric AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns about prejudicial pretrial publicity and the impact on Adams' ability to address city issues.

Read more »

Mayor Adams' Deal with Trump Border Czar Sparks Controversy in New York CityNew York Mayor Eric Adams' agreement with President Trump's border czar to reestablish an ICE office at Rikers Island jail has ignited a firestorm of criticism and debate.

Read more »

What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayorNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has been thrown a lifeline by the Trump administration.

Read more »

Adams Avoids Criticizing Trump's Tariffs, Citing Border Security ConcernsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams declined to criticize President Trump's recent tariff increases on imports from several countries, stating that he is taking a wait-and-see approach. While acknowledging the potential economic impact of the tariffs, Adams echoed Trump's rationale, arguing that they are necessary to address the influx of undocumented migrants into the country. He emphasized the importance of border security and keeping New York City safe from both foreign terrorists and illegal immigrants. Adams' stance contrasts with other New York Democrats who have expressed alarm over the tariffs' potential to increase the cost of living for consumers.

Read more »

Mayor Adams’ administration pitches new reformer for Rikers jails: Mayor Adams’ administrationCity lawyers argued the current jail commissioner was best suited for the job. The notion was met with no small amount of skepticism.

Read more »

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »