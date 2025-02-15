Adams Denies Quid Pro Quo Deal with Trump Administration as DOJ Prosecutors Resign

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently denied any attempts to bargain his mayoral authority for the dismissal of his criminal corruption case with the Trump administration. His statement follows the resignation of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors after top official Emil Bove ordered the dismissal of the case. The controversy escalated when the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Danielle Sassoon, resigned, alleging that Adams' lawyers had pushed for a quid pro quo arrangement during a meeting with Bove.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently denied engaging in any quid pro quo arrangement with the Trump administration to have his criminal corruption case dismissed. His statement came in response to the resignation of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors following top official Emil Bove 's order to dismiss the case in Manhattan federal court.

'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered—nor did anyone offer on my behalf—any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never,' Adams asserted in a statement from his office. 'I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent and I will always put this city first,' the Democratic mayor emphasized. He further expressed, 'Now, we must put this difficult episode behind us so that trust can be restored, New York can move forward, and we can continue delivering for the people of this city.'Adams' denial follows the wave of resignations triggered by Bove's order. Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, submitted her resignation to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, outlining her objections to Bove's directive. In her resignation letter, Sassoon alleged that during a January 31 meeting with Bove and her office members, Adams' lawyers repeatedly pushed for a quid pro quo arrangement. She wrote, 'Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion.' Bove, in a scathing response, accepted Sassoon's resignation and transferred Adams' case to the main DOJ. Bondi indicated that she anticipates the Adams case being dismissed on Friday. Trump, while distancing himself from the conflict surrounding Adams' case, dismissed the DOJ resignations as largely stemming from the previous administration. He stated, 'These are mostly people from the previous administration. So they weren't going to be there anyway. They were going to all be gone or dismissed.' Another DOJ official, who remains unnamed, also submitted a blistering resignation letter, directly addressing Bove and stating, 'I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion to dismiss the Adams case.





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eric Adams Trump Administration DOJ Quid Pro Quo Corruption Case Resignations Emil Bove Danielle Sassoon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Justice Department Drops Charges Against New York Mayor Eric AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns about prejudicial pretrial publicity and the impact on Adams' ability to address city issues.

Read more »

Mayor Adams' Deal with Trump Border Czar Sparks Controversy in New York CityNew York Mayor Eric Adams' agreement with President Trump's border czar to reestablish an ICE office at Rikers Island jail has ignited a firestorm of criticism and debate.

Read more »

What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayorNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has been thrown a lifeline by the Trump administration.

Read more »

Adams Avoids Criticizing Trump's Tariffs, Citing Border Security ConcernsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams declined to criticize President Trump's recent tariff increases on imports from several countries, stating that he is taking a wait-and-see approach. While acknowledging the potential economic impact of the tariffs, Adams echoed Trump's rationale, arguing that they are necessary to address the influx of undocumented migrants into the country. He emphasized the importance of border security and keeping New York City safe from both foreign terrorists and illegal immigrants. Adams' stance contrasts with other New York Democrats who have expressed alarm over the tariffs' potential to increase the cost of living for consumers.

Read more »

Mayor Adams’ administration pitches new reformer for Rikers jails: Mayor Adams’ administrationCity lawyers argued the current jail commissioner was best suited for the job. The notion was met with no small amount of skepticism.

Read more »

New York City | FOX 5 New YorkLatest News from New York City.

Read more »