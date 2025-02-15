Adams Denies Quid Pro Quo Deal Amid DOJ Resignations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently denied any involvement in a quid pro quo arrangement with the Trump administration concerning his criminal corruption case. This denial followed the resignations of several Department of Justice prosecutors who objected to the dismissal of Adams' case ordered by top DOJ official Emil Bove. The situation escalated with acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon alleging that Adams' lawyers had suggested a deal where Adams would help the Trump administration's immigration enforcement agenda in exchange for dropping the charges. President Trump distanced himself from the controversy, while John Doe, another DOJ official, resigned in protest, criticizing Bove for his actions.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams categorically denied offering any quid pro quo arrangement to the Trump administration in an attempt to have his criminal corruption case dismissed. This statement followed the resignations of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors after top official Emil Bove ordered the dismissal of Adams' case in Manhattan federal court.

\'I want to be crystal clear with New Yorkers: I never offered — nor did anyone offer on my behalf — any trade of my authority as your mayor for an end to my case. Never,' Adams asserted in a statement released by his office. 'I am solely beholden to the 8.3 million New Yorkers that I represent and I will always put this city first,' the Democratic mayor emphasized. 'Now, we must put this difficult episode behind us so that trust can be restored, New York can move forward, and we can continue delivering for the people of this city,' he added.\This declaration came in response to the resignations of at least seven Department of Justice prosecutors who objected to Bove's order. Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, tendered her resignation to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a letter outlining her concerns. Sassoon's letter alleged that during a January 31st meeting with Bove and members of her office, Adams' lawyers repeatedly suggested a quid pro quo arrangement. \Sassoon wrote, 'The mayor's attorneys indicated that Adams would only be able to assist the Trump administration in fulfilling its ambitious immigration enforcement agenda in New York City 'if the indictment were dismissed.' She further detailed, 'Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion.' Bove, in a scathing response, accepted Sassoon's resignation and transferred Adams' case to the main DOJ. Bondi indicated that she anticipates the dismissal of Adams' case on Friday. Meanwhile, President Trump distanced himself from the controversy surrounding Adams' case, dismissing the wave of resignations within the DOJ as primarily stemming from individuals associated with the previous administration. He stated that they were 'going to be gone anyway. They were going to all be gone or dismissed.' Another DOJ official, John Doe, submitted his own blistering resignation letter, addressing Bove directly and stating, 'I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion' to dismiss the Adams case.





