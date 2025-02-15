Adams County SPCA Update: 50+ Rescued Chihuahuas Showing Signs of Progress

Over 50 Chihuahuas rescued from a deplorable home are recovering at the Adams County SPCA thanks to generous donations and dedicated care. While many remain fearful, they are showing signs of improvement and learning to trust humans again.

The Adams County SPCA has provided an update regarding over 50 dogs rescued from a feces-ridden home.The SPCA took to Facebook extending the organization's gratitude to those that donated over 300 bags of dog food, blankets, towels and cleaning supplies. The rescued Chihuahua s are improving, but many are still very scared. They now have access to fresh bedding, water, and food multiple times a day.

Thankfully, they are no longer desperately scarfing down meals, realizing they will be fed regularly. The organization states that the animals are still in extensive recovery due to severe mistreatment and malnutrition. While we still cannot touch most of them due to fear-based aggression, we are seeing small signs of progress—some are starting to sniff us and even lick fingers. The SPCA will continue to rehabilitate the animals under strict conditions until further notice. Those looking to adopt are being told to wait patiently as the dogs 'learn to trust humans again.' The organization says it will continue to update the public as the rescued dogs make progress in their rehabilitation





