Adams and Trump's Border Czar Appear Together Amidst Shifting Sanctuary City Policies

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Donald Trump's border czar Thomas Homan appeared on 'FOX & Friends' after agreeing to allow federal immigration officials to operate at Rikers Island, signaling a potential shift in the city's sanctuary policies. The interview highlighted the pressure Adams faces to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown and sparked debates about the implications for the city's immigrant communities.

During the interview, Adams faced tough questions about the implications of the move, including whether the Justice Department's decision to drop his corruption case was a form of quid pro quo and whether he plans to run as a Republican in the upcoming election. 'If he doesn't come through, I'll be back in New York City,' Homan said in the interview Friday, highlighting the pressure Adams faces to cooperate with the Trump administration's immigration crackdown. The interview appeared tense at times, with Adams occasionally struggling to speak and needing to clarify that he was aligned with the border czar. Homan made it clear that he came to New York to get results and wasn’t leaving without them. 'I wasn't going to leave with nothing,' Homan said. 'I did the last time and I told them I'm not leaving until I got something and we got back into Rikers. That's huge,' he added. 'Now I got him on the couch in front of millions of people.' Homan, who has often criticized Adams on public safety, acknowledged a shift in his perspective after meeting with the mayor, saying, 'I've called the mayor out many times for not stepping up with public safety threats, but when I sat down with him, I saw the cop in him.' When asked about whether New York City should remain a sanctuary city, Adams firmly reiterated his stance. 'We will always be. This has always been a city of immigrants,' he said. Despite Homan's frustration with local policies, Adams emphasized the city’s commitment to its immigrant roots. When asked about the resignation of Manhattan's top prosecutor over his corruption charges, Adams dismissed the issue, calling it 'silly' that it took three weeks for her to report criminal actions. 'She took three weeks to report in front of her a criminal action. Come on, this is silly,' Adams said. On the topic of New York Governor Kathy Hochul's suggestion that Adams could be removed from office, Adams remained confident. ' She has a role. I have my role,' he said. 'My attorney will handle the legal part. I'm going to handle running the city,' Adams added. Homan didn’t hold back in criticizing Governor Hochul, calling her an embarrassment. Amid speculation about a possible party switch, Adams said he would remain a Democrat. Steve Doocy pushed back, citing Adams' poll numbers trailing Cuomo, but Adams remained resolute, responding, 'People had me gone months ago. But you know what? I'm sitting on your couch.





